Stillwater, OK

Kansas coach Bill Self explains 'screwy' sequence with big man Ernest Udeh on the floor that helped beat Oklahoma State

By Nick Krug
KU Sports
 4 days ago
KU Sports

Bill Self says Kansas sophomore Bobby Pettiford is ‘a big part’ of Jayhawks’ success and getting better

The first steps toward Kansas sophomore Bobby Pettiford’s important contributions to 3rd-ranked KU’s win at Texas Tech on Tuesday night came a couple of days earlier. After seeing teammate Joe Yesufu tweak his hamstring during a team practice, Pettiford quickly began to wrap his mind around the idea that he’d have to play — or was it get to play? — more minutes during the Jayhawks’ next game.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas women’s hoops guards shine in 77-59 rout of Texas Tech

The Texas Tech women’s basketball team couldn’t handle Kansas seniors Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter and No. 21 Kansas knocked off Texas Tech 77-59 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas (12-1 overall, 2-0 Big 12) wasted no time putting the pressure on Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2) in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KU Sports

Dajuan Harris' red-hot night lands him top spot after huge road win by Kansas at Texas Tech

1 – Dajuan Harris Jr. – He made all five 3-pointers he attempted, 6 of 7 overall and finished with a career-high 18 points on a night when KU needed every one of them. So many of Harris’ shots were wide open, something he credited his teammates for, but he still knocked them in and, more importantly, he stepped up and took them. This team wants Harris to shoot more and his teammates all believe he’s a great shooter. He’s just so often more concerned with making plays for others and getting his teammates going that he often happily passes up his own scoring opportunities. Maybe that won’t be the case anymore. Either way, it’ll always come down to Harris doing whatever Kansas needs him to do to win.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to enter transfer portal

The Kansas football team will be without transfer running back Ky Thomas next season. Thomas, a native of Topeka who played sparingly during the 2022 season because of injuries but held a key role in KU’s Liberty Bowl appearance last month, announced Tuesday night that he was entering the transfer portal.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KANSAS CITY, KS

