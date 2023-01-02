Kansas coach Bill Self explains 'screwy' sequence with big man Ernest Udeh on the floor that helped beat Oklahoma State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KU Sports
Red Raiders left lamenting 'life's unfair' after no foul call late in KU's 75-72 win in Lubbock
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s 75-72 Kansas basketball victory at Texas Tech, there was plenty of talk from the Red Raiders side of things about how a foul could have — or even should have — been called on Kansas late in the game. It wasn’t. No....
KU Sports
Bill Self says Kansas sophomore Bobby Pettiford is ‘a big part’ of Jayhawks’ success and getting better
The first steps toward Kansas sophomore Bobby Pettiford’s important contributions to 3rd-ranked KU’s win at Texas Tech on Tuesday night came a couple of days earlier. After seeing teammate Joe Yesufu tweak his hamstring during a team practice, Pettiford quickly began to wrap his mind around the idea that he’d have to play — or was it get to play? — more minutes during the Jayhawks’ next game.
KU Sports
Kansas women’s hoops guards shine in 77-59 rout of Texas Tech
The Texas Tech women’s basketball team couldn’t handle Kansas seniors Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter and No. 21 Kansas knocked off Texas Tech 77-59 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas (12-1 overall, 2-0 Big 12) wasted no time putting the pressure on Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2) in the...
KU Sports
3rd-ranked Jayhawks show what they're made of with 'tough, gritty' road win at Texas Tech
Lubbock, Texas — The 3rd-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team remained red hot in Big 12 play from behind the 3-point line and fought to the finish a 75-72 road win at Texas Tech on Tuesday night. KU’s win snapped a 29-game home winning streak for Texas Tech, which...
KU Sports
Dajuan Harris' red-hot night lands him top spot after huge road win by Kansas at Texas Tech
1 – Dajuan Harris Jr. – He made all five 3-pointers he attempted, 6 of 7 overall and finished with a career-high 18 points on a night when KU needed every one of them. So many of Harris’ shots were wide open, something he credited his teammates for, but he still knocked them in and, more importantly, he stepped up and took them. This team wants Harris to shoot more and his teammates all believe he’s a great shooter. He’s just so often more concerned with making plays for others and getting his teammates going that he often happily passes up his own scoring opportunities. Maybe that won’t be the case anymore. Either way, it’ll always come down to Harris doing whatever Kansas needs him to do to win.
KU Sports
Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to enter transfer portal
The Kansas football team will be without transfer running back Ky Thomas next season. Thomas, a native of Topeka who played sparingly during the 2022 season because of injuries but held a key role in KU’s Liberty Bowl appearance last month, announced Tuesday night that he was entering the transfer portal.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
kcur.org
When did Kansas City police come under state control? The answer dates back to the Civil War
Kansas City is the only major city that lacks control over its own police department. The oft-stated rationale for state control is to prevent local partisan politics from interfering with the workings of the department. Champions of the unusual setup often cite the political corruption under the Pendergast political machine in the 1930s as a rationale.
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
WIBW
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
Longtime KC anchorman aims to be 'steward' of new congressional office
Mark Alford, who spent more than 20 years as a television anchor in Kansas City, will take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
