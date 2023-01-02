Kansas coach Bill Self explains 'screwy' sequence with big man Ernest Udeh on the floor that helped beat Oklahoma State

1 – Dajuan Harris Jr. – He made all five 3-pointers he attempted, 6 of 7 overall and finished with a career-high 18 points on a night when KU needed every one of them. So many of Harris’ shots were wide open, something he credited his teammates for, but he still knocked them in and, more importantly, he stepped up and took them. This team wants Harris to shoot more and his teammates all believe he’s a great shooter. He’s just so often more concerned with making plays for others and getting his teammates going that he often happily passes up his own scoring opportunities. Maybe that won’t be the case anymore. Either way, it’ll always come down to Harris doing whatever Kansas needs him to do to win.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO