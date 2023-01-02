Carolyn Jo Estep, 82

Carolyn Jo Estep, age 82, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the Clermont County Building Department, member of the Order of the Eastern Star Felicity, Ohio Chapter, member and former President of the Mt.Orab Garden Club, member and former President and Vice President of the Goshen Garden Club, member and former President of the Ohio Region 4 Garden Club Association, member of the Ohio Garden Club Association and attended the Mt.Orab Church of Christ in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Carolyn was born February 11, 1940 in New Richmond, Ohio the daughter of the late Clifton and Caro-Belle (Covert) Barger. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Clifton Barger, Jr. and one step-daughter – Eugenia Good.

Mrs. Estep is survived by her husband of 34 years – Franklin “Herb” Estep whom she married February 27, 1988; two sons – Donald Woodall and wife Rhonda and Douglas Woodall and wife Tammy both of Felicity, Ohio; four step-children – Anna Marie Rawson and husband Kurt of Amelia, Ohio, Anthony Estep and wife Lori of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Charles Estep and wife Kim of Goshen, Ohio and John Estep and wife Holly of Mt.Orab, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and one sister-in-law – Helen Barger of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Laurel Cemetery near New Richmond, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, # 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or at www.alz.org

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com