Jack Thomas Mincey, infant son of Adam and Karissa (Hamblen) Mincey passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born December 30, 2022.

In addition to his parents, Jack is survived by his big sister – Maya Mincey; grandparents – Michael and Tracee Mincey of Cincinnati, Ohio and Bobby and Jennifer (Stewart) Hamblen of Georgetown, Ohio; great grandparents – Jim and Adele Mincey of Bethel, Ohio, Donna Hansel of Florida and Bob and Donna Hamblen of Hamersville, Ohio and two uncles – Chris Mincey and wife Jessica of Amelia, Ohio and Ryan Hamblen of Columbus, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or at www.rmhcincinnati.org

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com