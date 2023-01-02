Read full article on original website
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Women's Basketball to Start MAC Play Against Akron
ATHENS, OH – The Ohio women's basketball team (2-9, 0-0 MAC) will stay on the road and travel to Akron, Ohio this Wednesday January 4th to play the Akron Zips (9-2, 0-0 MAC). The contest between the two MAC teams will be at 7pm and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Buffalo business owner donates meals to UC Medical Center staff & Hamlin family
A true Buffalo Strong moment as a Buffalo business owner who was in Cincinnati has stuck around to donate meals to the staff at the UC Medical Center and Damar Hamlin's family.
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
Piketon man dies after car collides with backhoe
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the […]
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash causes traffic headache on Bridge St. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of North Bridge Street on an injury accident. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision. It is unknown at this time the extent of any injuries. The...
Wilson House Restaurant & Inn shuts down for business
WILSON, N.Y. — After unsuccessful efforts to find a buyer, the historic Wilson House Restaurant & Inn has closed for business, at least for now. The business at 300 Lake St. was listed last spring for $1.18 million five years after it reopened under new ownership but remained open while the operators worked to find a buyer.
nyspnews.com
Pendleton woman arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
WKBW-TV
City of Buffalo officials take steps to prepare for next major storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City leaders in Buffalo are asking some tough questions in the wake of the deadly Christmas weekend Blizzard of '22. They want to know what went wrong and what can be done to improve the city's response if and when the next disaster strikes. City...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two arrested in Scioto Co. for stealing tires from a local car dealership
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals for allegedly stealing tires from a local business. On Saturday night, December 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two individuals taking tires from Glockners. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman loading tires into a vehicle. Upon questioning, the sheriff’s office said, both individuals provided false statements and were subsequently arrested. The vehicle they were driving was also impounded.
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Fights off Burglary, Police Break Down Door to Arrest Man
CHILLICOTHE – A woman called 911 for help after a man attempted to trap her inside her home with force. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department a woman allowed a man into her home that she knew as “Corey” who she claimed had come to the home to visit people who used to live in her shed. She said she was somewhat familiar with the man.
West Falls man sentenced for raping underage victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a West Falls man was sentenced Tuesday morning to four years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
WIVB
Lancaster’s Amazon warehouse turns up heat ahead of big winter storm
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — While holiday shoppers are scrambling, so too are the workers tasked with filling those orders. And with another winter wallop on the way, Amazon’s Lancaster sorting center kicked into high gear. As soon as Amazon employees walk through the turnstile, they’re up against the...
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
