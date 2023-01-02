Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
thelocalne.ws
Planning board newslets: Screening, delay
IPSWICH — It’s been a tough few months for Lou Rubino, the developer behind Burnham’s Landing, which is located at the old Spa Tech property beside the high school. Rubino had to deal with a fire in one of his units last June. Just before Christmas, he...
thelocalne.ws
Free lecture series announced by Greenbelt
Greenbelt has announced its 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected.” It included “four thought-provoking, interactive events” starting January 18, 2023, organizers said. All events are free, but registration is required. Visit ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more. Since 1961, Greenbelt...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: 2nd Essex is not represented
On behalf of the Hamilton Democratic Town Committee, I urge the Legislature to seat our representative, Kristin Kassner immediately. The Town of Hamilton recently experienced what it is like to have no seat at the table when Rep. Brad Hill resigned. We should not be subjected to this again, especially when the election recount has been certified.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
thelocalne.ws
Analysis: A look at MBTA zoning and how Ipswich could respond
Communities aren’t building enough housing to keep up with demand. Underlying the mismatch are zoning restrictions, developers’ profitable preference for expensive homes and luxury condos over modest units, and resistance to multi-family housing from residents. With production stalled and prices rising, states are pushing back. Maine just prohibited...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
UPDATED: MetroWest Medical Recruiter Offering $20,000 Signing Bonus for Labor & Delivery Nurse; Offering $100 an Hour
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two weekends in 2022, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham was “diverting’ ambulances” from its labor & delivery unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The hospital was short-staffed registered nurses (RNs) for the unit. The CEO of the hospital told the Framingham Mayor,...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
nbcboston.com
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log December 26 to January 1, 2023
4:20 a.m. Burglar alarm at the Amvets Club on Market Street. 9:55 a.m. Hazard on Turkey Shore Road and Woods Lane. 4:58 p.m. Fire department called out to Wildes Road. 9:23 p.m. 911 misdial from Asbury Street in Topsfield. 10:00 p.m. 911 misdial from Hannon Street in Dorchester. Tuesday 12/27/22.
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
Comments / 0