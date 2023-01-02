ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thelocalne.ws

Planning board newslets: Screening, delay

IPSWICH — It’s been a tough few months for Lou Rubino, the developer behind Burnham’s Landing, which is located at the old Spa Tech property beside the high school. Rubino had to deal with a fire in one of his units last June. Just before Christmas, he...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Free lecture series announced by Greenbelt

Greenbelt has announced its 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected.” It included “four thought-provoking, interactive events” starting January 18, 2023, organizers said. All events are free, but registration is required. Visit ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more. Since 1961, Greenbelt...
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: 2nd Essex is not represented

On behalf of the Hamilton Democratic Town Committee, I urge the Legislature to seat our representative, Kristin Kassner immediately. The Town of Hamilton recently experienced what it is like to have no seat at the table when Rep. Brad Hill resigned. We should not be subjected to this again, especially when the election recount has been certified.
HAMILTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Analysis: A look at MBTA zoning and how Ipswich could respond

Communities aren’t building enough housing to keep up with demand. Underlying the mismatch are zoning restrictions, developers’ profitable preference for expensive homes and luxury condos over modest units, and resistance to multi-family housing from residents. With production stalled and prices rising, states are pushing back. Maine just prohibited...
IPSWICH, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
nbcboston.com

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log December 26 to January 1, 2023

4:20 a.m. Burglar alarm at the Amvets Club on Market Street. 9:55 a.m. Hazard on Turkey Shore Road and Woods Lane. 4:58 p.m. Fire department called out to Wildes Road. 9:23 p.m. 911 misdial from Asbury Street in Topsfield. 10:00 p.m. 911 misdial from Hannon Street in Dorchester. Tuesday 12/27/22.
IPSWICH, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH

