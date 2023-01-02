ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

How the Fantastic Four Connects to the MCU’s Kang

Although Kang the Conqueror is mostly known as an Avengers villain — and he’s getting an Avengers movie named after him (2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — he actually has a very strong connection to the Fantastic Four. The character’s very first appearance actually came. in Fantastic Four #19 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, where the FF met “Rama-Tut,” who it was later revealed was a variant of the time-traveling mega-villain known as Kang.
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy