Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell's 71-Piece Earns Rave Review From LeBron James
The former Cleveland champ shouted out the current Cavs star.
NBA Twitter reacts to the Brooklyn Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls
The Brooklyn Nets visited the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and lost 121-112. This was the second time these teams have matched up against each other this season and Chicago now leads the regular-season series 2-0. For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 44 points and five...
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
Sixers star Joel Embiid out again vs. Bulls due to left foot soreness
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to build off their three-game winning streak and look to finish the three-game homestand on a high note when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday, they will have to do so without Joel Embiid. For the second consecutive game, Embiid is out due to...
White out, Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday with Mike White ruled out against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Robert Saleh announced the decision Friday, saying White “just wasn’t feeling right” and was still in a lot of pain. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. It’s the latest twist in a season filled with them at quarterback for the Jets, who have made five changes at the position during the regular season because of injuries or poor play. White returned last Sunday after missing two games with broken ribs, but was mostly ineffective in New York’s 23-6 loss at Seattle. He finished 23 of 46 with no touchdowns and two interceptions, clearly still affected by his ribs.
OC Pep Hamilton hints at Texans' quarterback plans in 2023
The Houston Texans had to give Davis Mills a shot in 2022. The club had to know what it had in their 2021 third-round pick. Would he develop into a solid starter, or did the organization need to invest more resources into the position?. The Texans’ 2-13-1 record has all...
NFL Had 82 of Top 100 U.S. TV Broadcasts in 2022
The NFL is still king, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.
EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs
The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation and will hold a special meeting Friday to ask teams to vote on a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Warriors prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Detroit Pistons (10-30) take on the Golden State Warriors (20-18) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Warriors prediction and pick. Detroit has gone 1-2 coming into the fourth of a five-game road trip and sits in last...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0