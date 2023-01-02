ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Jeff Harshaw

Today’s Photo of the Day is “On A Winter’s Day” by Jeff Harshaw. Location: Yosemite National Park, California. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Hi il Lee

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Snow Flowers And Trees” by Hi il Lee. Location: West Virginia. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Snow Wave” by Harry Lichtman. Location: White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire. “During a blustery day in New Hampshire’s Crawford Notch, wind and snow combined to create drifts everywhere,” explains Lichtman. “I liked the static arrangement of trees in this view and used a longer exposure to render the streaking wind-blown snow more like a wave. Since there was a warm hue to the tree trunks, I decided a black-and-white rendition would be best to convey the cold conditions and the snow motion mixed with the trees.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Dave Stoker

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Wintering Cranes” by Dave Stoker. Location: Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, Arizona. “Sandhill Cranes gather in their winter home during their annual migration,” explains Stoker. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo...
ARIZONA STATE
Decider.com

Max’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Wardrobe Would Make Portia from ‘The White Lotus’ Proud

When we look back at 2022’s chaotic TV fashion icons, Portia from The White Lotus undoubtedly reigned supreme. In the new year, a new wild wardrobe queen will be inevitably be crowned, which is why I’d like to submit Ginny & Georgia’s Maxine Baker for early consideration. In Netflix’s dramedy about a mother named Georgia (Brianne Howey) who tries to outrun her criminal past and build a safe, stable life for her kids Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), 16-year-old Maxine Baker (Sara Waisglass) is one of Ginny’s best friends and the twin sister of Ginny’s crush, Marcus Baker...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy