outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Jeff Harshaw
Today’s Photo of the Day is “On A Winter’s Day” by Jeff Harshaw. Location: Yosemite National Park, California. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Hi il Lee
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Snow Flowers And Trees” by Hi il Lee. Location: West Virginia. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Snow Wave” by Harry Lichtman. Location: White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire. “During a blustery day in New Hampshire’s Crawford Notch, wind and snow combined to create drifts everywhere,” explains Lichtman. “I liked the static arrangement of trees in this view and used a longer exposure to render the streaking wind-blown snow more like a wave. Since there was a warm hue to the tree trunks, I decided a black-and-white rendition would be best to convey the cold conditions and the snow motion mixed with the trees.”
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Dave Stoker
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Wintering Cranes” by Dave Stoker. Location: Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, Arizona. “Sandhill Cranes gather in their winter home during their annual migration,” explains Stoker. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo...
