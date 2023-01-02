Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Roll Call Online
McCarthy, holdouts discussing possible deal for speaker’s gavel
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy provided a written offer Thursday to his GOP opponents on rules changes and other demands they’ve sought in exchange for supporting him for speaker. The new concessions from the California Republican — as described by multiple Republicans involved in the negotiations — include promises for...
Roll Call Online
Opponents deny McCarthy speaker’s gavel on first vote
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell 15 votes short of securing the speaker’s gavel Tuesday in the first of what could be several ballots to determine who will lead the chamber for the next two years. A second ballot is about to get underway. Members of the 118th Congress...
Roll Call Online
McCarthy opponents unmoved as speaker election drags on
A bloc of Republican opponents Tuesday kept Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker on three ballots, and the House adjourned to come back on Wednesday and try again to pick a leader. McCarthy, R-Calif., had told his colleagues as the day began he would not back down, and his supporters said...
Roll Call Online
Advocacy groups denounce GOP proposals to ‘gut’ ethics office
Ethics advocacy groups are sounding alarms that a proposal from House Republicans to change the Office of Congressional Ethics could gut the watchdog, leaving it unable to function. The proposals, part of a package of new rules for the chamber, appear subtle but would have a major impact on the...
Roll Call Online
Senate convenes with pomp and circumstance, and no drama
The history-making chaos in the House drew most of the attention Tuesday, but longtime senators were making history of their own. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., was elected as the first woman to serve in the constitutional office of president pro tempore, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell eclipsed Montana Democratic Sen. Mike Mansfield's record for length of service as a party floor leader.
Roll Call Online
Which Senate candidates were strongest and weakest in 2022?
ANALYSIS — Measuring the strength and weakness of candidates is a time-honored tradition in political analysis. But too often it’s too subjective. An Inside Elections metric quantifies the electoral performance of candidates, making it easier to test conventional wisdom and prevailing political narratives. Did underwhelming nominees in key...
Roll Call Online
The ‘spoiler caucus’ is creating chaos
More than 100 years ago, Winston Churchill told a gathering at London’s National Liberal Club, “Politics is not a game. It is an earnest business.”. Choosing the speaker of the House is serious business indeed. Yet, 20 members of the Republican conference have shown themselves to be more disruptive than serious legislators. They were given the opportunity to make their case for an alternative leader to Kevin McCarthy in November and failed to convince their colleagues.
On Jan. 6 Anniversary, Officials Warn About Rising Extremism from Veterans
An analysis found 1 in 5 of the Jan. 6 defendants charged for their involvement in the riot were veterans.
Roll Call Online
At the Races: Under new management?
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Happy new election cycle to you, our dear At the Races readers, as the 2024 Michigan Senate...
Roll Call Online
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow not running for reelection
Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection in 2024 in Michigan. Stabenow was just elevated to the No. 3 role in Senate Democratic leadership. The agriculture panel’s top Democrat since 2011, Stabenow has a reputation as a tenacious negotiator willing to spend hours sounding...
Roll Call Online
Spending law presents challenges for environmental regulators
The new year brings challenges to Biden administration regulators: how to handle environmentally unfriendly riders inserted by lawmakers into the fiscal 2023 spending bill. The provisions protect the use of lead-based bullets and fishing tackle, thwart steps to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale and sage grouse, and block new climate regulations under the Clean Air Act.
Roll Call Online
US makes its case for legality of Biden student debt program
The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold the president’s student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday in the face of several challenges to a program that could forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers. Wednesday’s filing leaned heavily on a 2003 federal law that allows the...
Comments / 0