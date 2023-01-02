Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Army veteran tasked with getting Navy shipbuilder back in shape
BATH, Maine — Making the switch from building corporate jets to building Navy warships has been reinvigorating for a soldier-turned-business executive who’s leading Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. Charles “Chuck” Krugh said he wasted no time in getting his hands dirty, meeting daily with workers on the ships’...
U.S. Army AH-64E Apaches Now Flying With New Laser Countermeasures
Army National GuardArmy AH-64s have joined the service's UH-60s in being fitted with the new Common Infrared Countermeasures system.
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
The US Army's laser weapon platoon will be ready next month
The U.S. Army will field its first platoon of laser-powered weapons next month, Task & Purpose reported. Based on the Stryker vehicle platform, the weapon system dubbed Guardian consists of a 50-kilowatt laser system that can take down drones, rockets, and mortar. The changing face of warfare has seen the...
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
Army Corrects the Record About a Black Soldier Killed by a White Sergeant in 1941
A photo provided by 161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army shows selectees being called for permanent station at Ft. Benning, Ga. on July 21, 1941. (161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army via The New York Times)
Legendary Air Force pilot who parachuted from 19 miles above Earth dead at 94
Retired Air Force pilot Col. Joseph Kittinger passed away Friday in Florida at the age of 94. Kittinger held the record for the highest parachute jump for over 50 years.
Mike Lee calls out Defense Department for halting pay of Navy officer jailed in Japan
Sen. Mike Lee is calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant an exemption to continue paying Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis during his three-year prison sentence in Japan.
americanmilitarynews.com
21-y/o Marine dies after proposing to fiancée
A 21-year-old Marine recently died while serving as a security guard at the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, not long after proposing to his fiancée. The death of Cpl. Elwin Ramirez is now being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to an announcement by the Marine Security Guard, which provides security to American diplomatic missions around the world.
Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History
Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
defensenews.com
Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award
WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
Defense One
Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane
From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
theaviationgeekclub.com
‘Being “quiet” is more than not talking.’ US Navy Submarine Officer explains why to submariners “stealth is life”
‘To military aircraft pilot’s, “speed is life”. To submariners today, “stealth is life”,’ Dave Corley, former US Navy Submarine officer. Silent running is a stealth mode of operation for submarines. During silent running, the propellers have a characteristic RPM band in which no cavitation...
Military.com
The Army's Anti-Armor Football Grenade Did Not Work as Envisioned
Over the years, the U.S. defense apparatus has attempted to build an astonishing number of bizarre weapons. The Cold War was a time when it seemed like the Department of Defense and the CIA would try almost anything to get the edge over the Soviet Union. From turning cats into...
Navy Seals lighten up training after recruit's death
Navy SEALs have modified their grueling basic training program after one trainee died and another was hospitalized in San Diego after completing what is known as “Hell Week” earlier this year.
What We Know About U.S.-Backed Zero Units in Afghanistan
Deadly night raids. Faulty U.S. intelligence. A “classified” war loophole. Reporter Lynzy Billing’s investigation offers an unprecedented insight into the civilian casualties of Afghanistan’s Zero Units.
Navy Times
New in 2023: Navy to launch Senior Enlisted Marketplace
The Navy will roll out the Senior Enlisted Marketplace in 2023 — the service’s latest initiative supporting billet-based advancement to address gaps at sea. The new marketplace will launch in March, coinciding with the fiscal 2024 senior enlisted advancement cycle for promotion to E-9. The goal is for the marketplace to eventually include E-7 and E-8 advancements and detailing.
Woonsocket Call
Sigma7 Appoints U.S. 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey to Its Advisory Board, Chaired by Brigadier General (retired) Tom Cosentino, and Joined by Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy, Dr. Nadia Schadlow
Sigma7, a rapidly scaling risk information and services company, has announced the appointment of Martin Dempsey, retired Army General and the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Tom Cosentino, retired Brigadier General, and Dr. Nadia Schadlow, former Deputy National Security Advisor, as members of its Advisory Board. Brigadier General (ret.) Cosentino will also serve as Chairman of the Sigma7 Advisory Board.
