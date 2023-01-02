Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great. A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited...
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
kjzz.org
Tempe forced hundreds of unsheltered people out the Salt River. Where did they go?
Every day, some 100,000 vehicles drive a stretch of the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Tempe that abuts the Salt River, where hundreds of unhoused people used to live. All that remained until recently were a few tents, trash and discarded items. In a city that doesn’t have a purpose-built shelter, where did the people living in the riverbed go? And what mechanisms are in place to help Tempe’s unhoused population?
City wants to turn empty South Phoenix land into farmers market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved an agreement to allow a local company to operate a farmers market in an area of the city that's been designated as a "food desert." During its Wednesday meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing MAA Wellness Center Inc....
12news.com
Phoenix sees more rain in first 2 days of 2023 than it saw in first half of 2022
PHOENIX — If the first days of 2023 are any indication, Phoenix is in store for a very wet year. The Valley metro area saw just over half an inch of rain in the first two days of the new year. That may not sound like much to people in the Midwest or east coast, but that's overachieving compared to what the desert has seen recently.
azbigmedia.com
10 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Arizona
2022 was a year that saw wild swings in the residential real estate market. People were on the move, but where were they headed and why? Opendoor analyzed its data to determine the top ZIP codes in Arizona and the hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Metro Phoenix. Top ZIP...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter weather system dumps more snow in northern Arizona
Arizona rang in the new year with more rain in the Phoenix area and snow in the high country. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
AZFamily
More snow for the mountains beginning tonight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
kjzz.org
Laveen development will center around historic farmhouse
A major development coming to southwest Phoenix involves turning a 100-year-old farmhouse into a restaurant. Vestar, the company behind Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace, will create the Laveen Towne Center at 59th Avenue and Dobbins Road. Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari, who represents the area, says local restaurateurs are excited about the vacant Hudson Farmhouse.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
AZFamily
Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. Heavy snow causes problems...
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail
The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
Frontier launches new service from Sky Harbor to five cities
Frontier is launching service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona condo prices fall faster than single-family homes
Record-low mortgage rates, remote work and the need for more space fueled the pandemic’s housing boom. But now, record-high rates and inflation — coupled with historic-high prices and market volatility — are all forcing a real cool down in America’s largest housing markets, including Metro Phoenix, where Arizona condo prices are falling faster than the prices of single-family homes.
Average gas prices in and around the Phoenix area
According to data from the site Gas Buddy, the average price of regular gas in Arizona is $3.31 compared to $3.61 last January.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These East Valley Restaurants Put Metro Phoenix on the Map as a Top Travel Destination for 2023
Condé Nast Traveler has named the 23 best places in the U.S. to travel to this year, which include long-standing favorites that attract visitors time and time again, plus treasured spots that are beginning to earn a wider recognition among tourists for their sights and splendors. Making the list...
