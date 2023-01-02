ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
NBC Washington

Mayor Bowser Announces New Deputy Mayor for Public Safety

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced Lindsey Appiah as the new deputy mayor for public safety and justice. On Tuesday, the first full day of her third term, Bowser made several appointments to her cabinet. Appiah will be the acting deputy mayor until she is confirmed by the D.C. Council....
NBC Washington

DC Holds Swearing-In Ceremony for Elected Officials

The D.C. Council held its swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor, Chairman, members of the Council and the attorney general on the first Monday morning of the new year. The ceremony, which was open to the public, took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center at 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW around 9:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and "dismantle barriers of opportunities."Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the historic nature of his victory in November, as well as the historic election of Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat who introduced Brown after the attorney general was sworn in by Gov. Larry Hogan, a term-limited Republican. Moore is the state's first Black candidate elected governor."Governor-elect Moore, your election is historic in both the state and for the nation, and I look...
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Out and About (Sort of): Shining Moment by Howard Freedlander

In 15 days, Maryland will record three firsts: first Black governor, first woman comptroller and first Black attorney general (AG). While performance supersedes skin color and gender, citizens should take a moment to acknowledge a phenomenon in our Old Line State. Governor-elect Wes Moore, elected with a 30-point margin of...
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
weaa.org

Baltimore City State's Attorney Takes Action

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's new state's attorney, Ivan Bates, is not wasting any time making changes. He stepped into action moments after taking the oath of office today. Bates says fighting crime and getting illegal guns off the streets are his biggest priorities. He immediately recalled Marilyn Mosby's non-prosecution...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023

BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
MARYLAND STATE
