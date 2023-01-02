Read full article on original website
Related
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Actor Jeremy Renner Was Injured In A Snowplow Accident & He's In 'Critical' Condition
American actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after undergoing surgery on Monday following a snowplowing accident over the weekend. Renner, who is well-known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise, was at his home in Reno, Nevada when the accident happened on Sunday.
Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth: How the ‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes His Money, Marvel Salary
Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth. Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Evangeline Lilly Sends Well Wishes to Costar Jeremy Renner After Accident: 'You Are So Strong'
The actress called Jeremy Renner "one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood" Evangeline Lilly is praying for Jeremy Renner's "quick and comforted recovery" after he suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. On Tuesday, Lilly, 43, shared an image of herself with Renner, 51, in their 2010 movie The Hurt Locker as she sent well wishes his way. "Jeremy has always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood," Lilly wrote. "From the first time we worked together on #thehurtlocker I recognized his full-hearted,...
Jeremy Renner Hospitalized After Snow Plow Accident
Beloved Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow plow accident.Photo byDe'Andre BushonUnsplash. Actor Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized following a snow plowing accident in Nevada. Renner, known for his roles in Marvel films, is currently in critical but stable condition with injuries sustained in the weather-related accident. NBC 5 reports that his representative, Sam Mast, said that Renner is receiving excellent care and his family is with him. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a "traumatic injury" at around 9 a.m. Pacific Time and arranged for Renner to be transported via care flight to a local hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office.
Jeremy Renner Receives Messages of Support From Marvel Costars
After Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media on Tuesday since his snow plowing accident, his fellow Marvel costars sent messages of support. “Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie showing facial bruising, adding, “I send love to you all.” The Avengers star received words of encouragement from his costars. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote in the comments. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, posted, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt said, “Continued prayers...
Jeremy Renner shares health update as he thanks fans for support
The Marvel actor posted from the hospital
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0