Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former Alabama QBs Playoff Hopes Dependent on Week 18 Results
Three former Alabama quarterbacks each find their playoff hopes and positioning depending on their teams' performances in Week 18 as well as that of some other teams. The quarterback in the best position is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles win on Sunday against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia will secure the first seed in the NFC, which includes a first round bye, as well as at least tying the best record in the NFL this season. Hurts missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, which resulted in Philadelphia falling from 13-1 to 13-3. Now, the Eagles are in a fight with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown, in which if they lose and the Cowboys win, the Eagles will fall all the way from first to fifth in the NFC.
NFL Had 82 of Top 100 U.S. TV Broadcasts in 2022
The NFL is still king, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.
