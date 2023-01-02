Read full article on original website
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
What we know about XBB.1.5, the new dominant Omicron subvariant
A new version of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is quickly gaining ground in the U.S. The subvariant, called XBB.1.5, has nearly doubled over the last week, claiming a lead over the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants which had just gained dominance in November. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 led to a...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: Claims baselessly link COVID vaccines to athlete deaths CLAIM: Two researchers found that more than 1,500 athletes have suffered cardiac arrest since COVID-19 vaccinations began, compared to a previous...
