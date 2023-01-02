ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Wagner knows Rams' run defense wasn't good enough vs. Chargers

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JXgM_0k13ZM5200

The Chargers are one of the pass-heaviest teams in the NFL, but that’s not what hurt the Rams in Sunday’s 31-10 loss. It was the Chargers’ running game that wore the Rams down and was the difference in the game.

The Rams, who had been excellent against the run this year, allowed a season-high 192 yards on the ground to the Chargers, including their first 100-yard rusher, Austin Ekeler. It doesn’t help that they gave up a 72-yard touchdown run to Ekeler, but the Chargers had very little trouble running it.

That was one of the first things Bobby Wagner pointed to after the game.

“We didn’t do a good job of stopping the run. We came in and knew they were going to pass the ball, but they were able to run the ball. Just got to do better,” he told reporters in the locker room.

It came down to gap discipline and missed tackles, which is often what run defense is about. The Rams took some bad angles against Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, giving up a couple of big runs to both players.

They’ll have one last chance to finish on a high note against the Seahawks next week, going up against the physical and athletic Kenneth Walker.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans tank: How Houston could benefit from a loss against the Colts in Week 18

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has said this somewhat surprising quote several times over the last year. He mentioned it when the team fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and in remarks following the Texans’ blockbuster offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a statement that, at its core, recognizes sometimes change is a very necessary thing.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy