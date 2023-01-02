Sean McVay shares what's impressed him about Cam Akers during recent stretch

Cam Akers seemed to be in the doghouse earlier this year when he started the year as the backup and then had a falling-out with the Rams, nearly leading to a trade or his release. But he and Sean McVay had a good conversation in November, which resulted in Akers remaining in Los Angeles.

It’s worked out great for the Rams, too. In the last six games, all of which he started, Akers has rushed for 445 yards (4.9 per carry) and scored six touchdowns. McVay loves what he’s seen from the third-year running back and is encouraged heading into the offseason.

Here’s what McVay said after Akers rushed for 123 yards against the Chargers on Sunday, his second straight game with 100 yards rushing and third straight with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

“I just think it’s the way he’s creating when there isn’t anything there,” McVay said after the game. “The explosiveness. I think you’re seeing a complete back. He’s making plays in the pass game. There’ll be some things we can continue to clean up because of the standards that we have for him, whether that be playing without the ball, but I think Cam deserves a ton of credit for the way he’s hitting his stride right now the way he’s playing and hopefully we finish off the regular season the right way and he can use this to be able to build some momentum into the offseason because I’ve been really pleased with Cam.”

Akers is playing with a lot more confidence now and the way he’s finishing runs is impressive, showing the ability to break tackles and make defenders miss.

“When his shoulders are square to the line of scrimmage, he’s a pretty special back,” McVay said of Akers. “Confidence is a really powerful thing. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He’s getting more opportunities.”

Akers is under contract in 2023 and there’s little reason to believe he won’t be the starting running back still. Kyren Williams is doing nothing to push him for that spot right now, and seeing the way Akers is playing, the Rams shouldn’t feel pressed to make a big addition in the offseason.