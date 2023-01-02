Read full article on original website
Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm
LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
Weather changes this weekend with rain and a front
It's going to be a warm, breezy day today. Then rain and a front make their way to Central Texas. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls onto home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Texas Monthly reveals its Bum Steer of the Year
There's been a lot of talk over the last few weeks about Texas Monthly's 2023 pick for Bum Steer of the Year. The January issue is out now. Texas Monthly contributor Emily McCullar joins us to talk about their choice.
Texas, JUUL reach $43 million settlement over marketing that targeted underage youths
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $43.3 million settlement against JUUL Labs for marketing and sales practices that targeted teens. The settlement is part of a larger $434.9 million resolution between the e-cigarette manufacturer and 33 states and territories. In addition to the money the settlement restricts how JUUL...
