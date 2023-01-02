Read full article on original website
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Stores Closing Locations List Includes Philadelphia & Minneapolis Due to ‘Real Estate Strategies’
Marshalls shoppers in Philadelphia and Minneapolis will soon have to look for a new way to find discount savings as two of the retailer’s locations will close in the cities starting Jan.14. The American mega-chain store is known as a place for fashion and home lovers to indulge in brand names for less and serves as the leading off-price retailer, with prices estimated to be 20-60% below full-price retailers. RELATED: Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023 Vice President for communications at TJX, Marshalls’ parent company Andrew Mastrangelo told BestLife, “We are always assessing...
Shuttered Lake Street store becomes ‘Elsa’s House of Art’ in honor of immigrant entrepreneur
The spirit of Elsa Rezene shines through a new public art installation outside of the shuttered Elsa’s House of Sleep furniture store on Lake Street in Minneapolis. Called “Dream Sequences,” the project finds inspiration from Rezene, an immigrant from Eritrea who was an artist, seamstress and business owner before she died of cancer in 2004.
Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall
A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
Custom saunas stolen from Shakopee business' parking lot
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A family-owned business is asking the public to be on the lookout after someone stole two custom saunas from their parking lot this week. Surveillance photos from a nearby business show a silver truck hauling one of the sauna's out overnight Monday. The owners of Voyageur Custom Saunas say the driver came back a few hours later to take the other one.Voyageur Custom Saunas have helped people heat their lifestyle since 2017. The sauna business has boomed during the pandemic as more people sought outdoor activities."They can take it with them fishing, they can take it with them...
JLL closes sale of seven-property industrial sale in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for a seven-property industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minnesota. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Link Logistics, procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners, and arranged the acquisition financing.
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
Should Minneapolis shovel for its residents?
MINNEAPOLIS – Many took advantage of the break in the storm Tuesday to shovel out their sidewalks in Minneapolis. If you didn't know, you could be billed if the city is forced to do it for you. But there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.When the snow falls, sidewalk clearing follows for Minneapolis resident Michael Bevan."You have to do it, it's part of life," Bevan said.Bevan got out to clear his steps, his sidewalk and those of his neighbors. Hearing there's a push for the city to...
Deadly apartment fire overnight in Minneapolis
Crews were dispatched to the blaze on the first floor of a multi-story building on the 15-hundred block of Portland Avenue just south of downtown.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Visit The Twins Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can have a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close this week. The iconic hotdog-shaped bus will be making stops at various Cub Foods locations in the Twin Cities beginning Thursday. The Wienermobile will be set up in the Cub Foods parking lot...
Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House
Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
Man arrested for murder near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man was arrested in the murder of a Plymouth man near U.S. Bank Stadium last Friday night. The suspect was out on bond after charges of murdering a man in Moorhead in 2021.
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism
Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
'I bring a holistic view': Q&A with Dawanna Witt, new Hennepin County sheriff
There's a new sheriff in town: Dawanna Witt was sworn in as Hennepin County Sheriff on Tuesday. She's the first woman and the first Black person to lead the department. She takes the helm following a period of deep scrutiny of law enforcement and a year of high crime. New...
