Minneapolis, MN

Footwear News

Marshalls Stores Closing Locations List Includes Philadelphia & Minneapolis Due to ‘Real Estate Strategies’

Marshalls shoppers in Philadelphia and Minneapolis will soon have to look for a new way to find discount savings as two of the retailer’s locations will close in the cities starting Jan.14.  The American mega-chain store is known as a place for fashion and home lovers to indulge in brand names for less and serves as the leading off-price retailer, with prices estimated to be 20-60% below full-price retailers.  RELATED: Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023 Vice President for communications at TJX, Marshalls’ parent company Andrew Mastrangelo told BestLife, “We are always assessing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall

A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Custom saunas stolen from Shakopee business' parking lot

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A family-owned business is asking the public to be on the lookout after someone stole two custom saunas from their parking lot this week. Surveillance photos from a nearby business show a silver truck hauling one of the sauna's out overnight Monday. The owners of Voyageur Custom Saunas say the driver came back a few hours later to take the other one.Voyageur Custom Saunas have helped people heat their lifestyle since 2017. The sauna business has boomed during the pandemic as more people sought outdoor activities."They can take it with them fishing, they can take it with them...
SHAKOPEE, MN
rejournals.com

JLL closes sale of seven-property industrial sale in Twin Cities market

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for a seven-property industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minnesota. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Link Logistics, procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners, and arranged the acquisition financing.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Should Minneapolis shovel for its residents?

MINNEAPOLIS – Many took advantage of the break in the storm Tuesday to shovel out their sidewalks in Minneapolis. If you didn't know, you could be billed if the city is forced to do it for you. But there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.When the snow falls, sidewalk clearing follows for Minneapolis resident Michael Bevan."You have to do it, it's part of life," Bevan said.Bevan got out to clear his steps, his sidewalk and those of his neighbors. Hearing there's a push for the city to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism

Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

