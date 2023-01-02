The First Farmers Co-op of Henderson honored Mike Clayton Friday in anticipation of his upcoming retirement. Clayton, who has served the Chester County community for 47 years, began working on the dock at the Co-op at 17-years-old. “He’s been an integral part of the success of the First Farmers Co-op as a sales and marketing coordinator,” said Director Rob White.

