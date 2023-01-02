Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Jackson Christian Theatre to present ‘The Sound of Music’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local stage will be “alive with the sound of music” this month. The Jackson Christian School Theatre program is presenting the classic musical on January 12 through 14. “The Sound of Music” follows the heartwarming true story of the Von Trapp Family singers...
WBBJ
USJ to present “Murder on the Orient Express’
JACKSON, Tenn. — Murder on the Orient Express is coming to the Hub City. The University School of Jackson will be presenting the show, along with a dinner on January 13 and January 14. Each day will have a different meal, with one have pork roast and the other...
WBBJ
Award presented to relative of WWII veteran
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Veterans Service Distinguished Medal Award Presentation was held at 11 a.m. at the Madison County Complex. This award was presented to Dr. David Harris, who is the great-nephew, in honor of Lt. Vernon Harris. Vernon Harris was a Second Lieutenant in Company E 135th Infantry...
WBBJ
Local sorority to host swim class for kids
UPDATE (1/5/23): All spots are currently full, however you may still call to be placed on their wait list. JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority is hosting a swim class for kids!. Swim 1922, which is set for February 4, is being hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
WBBJ
Scott Conger speaks to members of local club
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger joined the downtown Rotary Club for their first meeting of the year. Conger discussed the future plans for the city, which includes the Men’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and what the Jackson Plaza purchase sale agreement could best be used for. He...
WBBJ
Mr. Arthur Lee White
Mr. Arthur Lee White was born on September 26, 1954 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on December 30, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Local pastors gather to pray for local senior living facility
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors come together for the first prayer circle of the year. Pastor Clarence Currie and several local pastors met Thursday morning to pray for the residents and staff at Laurelwood Health Care in Jackson. The group also celebrated four years of meeting in different areas...
WBBJ
Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
WBBJ
Comedian Leanne Morgan coming to Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Comedy is coming to the Hub City!. Leanne Morgan, a comedian from Adams, in Middle Tennessee, will be performing at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on March 4. She is stopping by in Jackson during her “Just Getting Started” tour. Morgan has been doing...
Chester County Independent
Mike Clayton retires after 47 years
The First Farmers Co-op of Henderson honored Mike Clayton Friday in anticipation of his upcoming retirement. Clayton, who has served the Chester County community for 47 years, began working on the dock at the Co-op at 17-years-old. “He’s been an integral part of the success of the First Farmers Co-op as a sales and marketing coordinator,” said Director Rob White.
WBBJ
Haywood Comic Convention coming to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — An exciting event for pop culture fans is being planned for one local community. The Haywood Comic Convention is coming to Brownsville this March. Details are limited at this time, however the event is being described as a celebration with activities centered around comics, TV shows, movies, video games and other forms of art and fiction.
WBBJ
Joyce Marie Bowen Norville
Joyce Marie Bowen Norville, age 96, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. P.M. at the Belleview Cemetery located in Bells, TN, with Rev. Susie Riley officiation. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Discovery Park announces construction of new outdoor stage
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America is announcing an exciting addition. A new 700-square-foot outdoor entertainment stage is under construction as an addition to their Rotary Pavillion. According to a news release, the stage will be used for concerts, theatrical productions, weddings, and other special events.
WBBJ
Humboldt Library to offer historical look at Gibson County
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Public Library is launching a new exhibit to mark a milestone occasion. Gibson County is celebrating its 200th birthday in 2023. In honor of the county’s bicentennial, the library will offer a Historical Photo Display beginning Monday, January 9. The exhibit will feature...
WBBJ
James Jermar Anderson
Funeral service for James Jermar Anderson, age 53, will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, TN. Mr. Anderson died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation for Mr. Anderson...
WBBJ
Health dept. welcomes Ginger Rowsey as new PIO
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is welcoming a new member to their team. Veteran journalist and public relations professional Ginger Rowsey has been hired as the new Public Information Officer, replacing Mallory Cooke. Cooke left the department in November to join the external communications team...
WBBJ
First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital. The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday. The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m. Both parents...
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities gives update on water
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
WBBJ
Morris O. “Moe” Martin
Services for Morris O. “Moe” Martin, age 54 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Harris Grove Cemetery in Alamo, Tennessee. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Martin,...
WBBJ
Lexington police chief retires after 32 years of service
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A celebration of retirement was held for Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin. “Absolutely. They pulled one over on me. I asked them not to make a whole lot out of this, but they got me,” said Chief Roger Loftin, who is retiring. The City of...
