Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
‘Harry Potter’ actor Harry Melling says transgender rights are ‘very simple’ issue
Jeremy Renner thanks fans for messages after accident
Justin Long writes romantic 40th birthday note to Kate Bosworth
