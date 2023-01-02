ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska in picture for portal transfer TE Jake Roberts

Nebraska offered portal transfer tight end target Jake Roberts from North Texas and is working on trying to get Roberts to visit in January.

247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023

The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds Texas high school coach Bob Wager to staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s staff is being bolstered with the addition of a high school football coach from Texas. Bob Wager, a coach at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the Huskers’ tight end coach. Similar to head coach Matt Rhule’s other hires,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract

Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Rating the Husker ’23 Class

As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt recommits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt from IMG Academy in Florida announced his commitment to Nebraska at the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday. Lenhardt previously committed to Nebraska in August but decommitted less than a month later after Nebraska fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

BOOM!! Georgia DB Ethan Nation is N!!!

It took a little extra time, but the Huskers locked down a defensive back from Georgia. Ethan Nation is a 5’11” 165 lb recruit rated as three stars for both Rivals and 247. Here is the video (not great audio quality) of him committing during a break in...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children. “What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and said, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss to not have him on the sidelines this year.”
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
OMAHA, NE
hbsdealer.com

Ferguson promoted to President of Christensen Lumber

Tom Christensen moves to a chairman role at the Kodiak Building Partners company. Kodiak Building Partners announced today that Christensen Lumber’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Tim Ferguson, has been promoted to President of Christensen Lumber following Tom Christensen’s transition to Chairman. “Kodiak believes Tim is the...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer

The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
OMAHA, NE
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

