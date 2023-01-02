Read full article on original website
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
BT invests in firm looking to create UK drone superhighway
BT has invested £5 million in a start-up as part of a scheme aiming to create a drone corridor across southern and central England to carry cargo and other supplies.The BT Group’s digital hub, Etc, is investing the money into drone firm Altitude Angel, to support its work on what is known as Project Skyway.The scheme would see a 165-mile drone corridor created above Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby – in what the two companies hope will become the UK’s drone superhighway and the largest and longest network of its kind in the world.The long-term aim of...
csengineermag.com
Cortec Corporation USA Acquires 100% Ownership of Cortec Southeast Asia Technologies Pvt Ltd. in Singapore from Joint Venture Partner
Cortec® Corporation, the global leader in VpCI®/MCI® corrosion control technologies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cortec® Southeast Asia (CSEA) offices in Singapore. CSEA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cortec® Corporation. This development promises to improve service and support to customers in Southeast Asia due to a direct connection with Cortec® headquarters in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
ffnews.com
EY launches South West Innovation Hub as part of regional FinTech investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses. The hub,...
supplychainquarterly.com
ESG ASSURANCE: LRQA TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALASIAN SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST, ‘SAS’
LRQA, a global assurance provider, is pleased to announce that it is due to acquire Sustainable Assurance Solutions (SAS), a high-quality provider of sustainability audit, consulting and training services based in Australia. The acquisition will further strengthen LRQA’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assurance proposition to meet the rising demand for data-driven ESG supply chain assurance solutions.
Toyota's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
Jan 1 (Reuters) - A data breach at Toyota Motor's (7203.T) Indian business might have exposed some customers' personal information, it said on Sunday. Toyota India said it has notified the relevant Indian authorities of the data breach at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture with Indian conglomerate Kirloskar Group (KIRL.NS).
htrends.com
Indian Hospitality Sector - 2023 Outlook - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan
As we turn the page into the new year, let’s take a look at the top trends that are likely to shape the Indian hospitality sector in 2023. Read on to know more. The Indian hospitality sector is expected to see accelerated growth in 2023, in spite of ongoing global headwinds and the uncertainty brought on by the occasional COVID-scare. This will be driven primarily by buoyant domestic demand, the gradual revival of inbound travel, and the Indian government’s renewed emphasis on the expansion of the tourism industry, which is expected to contribute US$250 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030. The government also intends to release the National Tourism Policy soon to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism growth in the country. The hotel sector should develop strategies to take advantage of the short- and long-term opportunities that are emerging as the Indian tourism industry gains momentum.
nftplazas.com
BMW Teases NFTs with Blockchain Powered Loyalty Program
Car manufacturers seem to be in a love affair with blockchain technology and all its associated products, such as NFTs, these days. From KIA to Rolls Royce, we’ve seen everyone getting in on the action. The latest addition to this club is BMW, which has announced its new loyalty program based on blockchain technology.
ffnews.com
Bondsmith becomes a principal member of Visa network to bring neobanking to the wealth management industry
Bondsmith, the UK’s leading provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry, has become a principal member of Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to further its mission of improving the wealth management industry through embedded banking services. “Super-apps” and fintechs are gradually increasing...
hypebeast.com
WOAW Gallery to Unveil New Space in Singapore
Singapore has long been a hub for creativity with a variety of galleries setting up shop in the Southeast Asian city-state. In recent years, Singapore’s position as both a cultural and financial hub has only strengthened due to socio-political shifts in the region, such as an exodus for major corporations — from L’Oréal, LVMH, and VF Corporation — who favor Singapore’s relaxed COVID laws, as opposed to Hong Kong.
aogdigital.com
Petra Energy Continues Banang Offshore Field Ops for Petronas
Petra Energy Berhad has secured a contract extension with Petronas for production, operation, and maintenance services at the Banang offshore oil field. The agreement runs until August 6, 2024. Its scope under the extension includes the provision of production, storage, and offloading facilities; well and reservoir surveillance; production planning and...
‘War effort’ needed to insulate UK’s draughty homes and reach net zero
A “war effort” is needed to insulate homes and wean the UK off fossil fuels, a cross-party committee of MPs has said.The Environmental Audit Committee has recommended a “national mobilisation” in order to improve energy efficiency standards in homes across the country and accelerate the transition towards net zero.In a report published on Thursday, MPs also called on ministers to set ambitious targets for rolling out onshore wind and tidal energy, as well as recommending the Government should set an end date for domestic oil and gas licensing.The committee chairman, Conservative former minister Philip Dunne MP, said: “To reduce the...
satnews.com
Eight companies join Catalyst Accelerator’s Int’l SDA cohort
Eight small businesses will come together from across the globe for the Catalyst Accelerator’s cohort focused on International Space Domain Awareness (SDA). The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), was developed to promote technology advancement for the warfighter and guide technology transfer for the government to industry and vice versa. With private sectors around the world accelerating new capabilities for Space Domain Awareness (SDA), the U.S. and its partners are interested in increasing the ability to support and enhance the awareness of the space environment with commercial data and tools for shared security and prosperity — both U.S. and international solutions, with commercial market viability, were sought out across a wide array of relevant technologies to participate in the Catalyst Accelerator’s International SDA cohort.
