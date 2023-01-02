It's a conundrum, isn't it? You'd like your place to feel cleaner, but you're also too lazy to vacuum. What to do?. For one thing, you could "hire" a robot vacuum that will take away the tiresome chore of actually moving your vacuum around. Now, robot vacuums aren't perfect. They sometimes don't quite get to those hard-to-reach places that only a human touch can take care of. Also, you're not entirely off the hook for physical labor, as you're going to need to remove cords you have lying around, pick up any water dishes your pets utilize off the floor (you really want to keep these things dry) and, in order to get the best results, move your furniture around so the device can move around unobstructed. If you have kids, you'll also want to do a floor inspection for Legos, dice, and any other tiny items that would be sucked up and disappear in the vacuum.

