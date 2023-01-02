Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Unplug These Home Appliances to Maximize Your Energy and Money Savings
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
businesspartnermagazine.com
3 Ways to Invest in Real Estate with Limited Resources
Real estate can outperform the stock market, and it is more accessible than ever before. If you don’t have a lot of starting capital, you may worry that you can’t make a big impact and generate significant results. However, starting your real estate investing journey with limited resources is possible. Let’s learn how!
businesspartnermagazine.com
Mark Stiffler Discusses Harnessing Data Analytics to Improve Business Efficiency
Harnessing and analyzing data is one of the most important skills a business can possess. With the right data analytics tools, companies can be better informed and make smarter decisions that lead to greater efficiency. In this blog post, expert Mark Stiffler will explore how data analytics can improve efficiency and profitability in any business.
The best vacuum sealers in 2022, tried and tested
We looked at 11 top-rated models to find the best vacuum sealers to help you store and preserve food in the freezer or refrigerator or prepare it for sous vide cooking.
Exclusive: Doug Howe Named CEO of Designer Brands, Will Succeed Roger Rawlins
DSW president Doug Howe will become CEO of the footwear retailer’s parent company, Designer Brands Inc., effective April 1. He will succeed current CEO Roger Rawlins as part of a long-term succession plan. Howe’s accession to the CEO role comes less than a year after the retail veteran joined DBI as president of DSW. Before DBI, Howe served as the chief merchandising officer at Kohl’s and held prior leadership positions across merchandising, design, product development and planning at Qurate Retail Group, Old Navy, Walmart and May Department Stores. In his new role, Howe plans to continue to execute DBI’s strategy focused on...
Supply chain woes caused US auto sales to fall 8% in 2022
Shortages of computer chips and other parts continued to hobble the U.S. auto industry last year, contributing to vehicle sales dropping 8% from 2021 to their lowest level in more than a decade.
Roomba, Shark, Samsung or Eufy? The Best Robot Vacuums for Your Money, According to Cleaning Experts
It's a conundrum, isn't it? You'd like your place to feel cleaner, but you're also too lazy to vacuum. What to do?. For one thing, you could "hire" a robot vacuum that will take away the tiresome chore of actually moving your vacuum around. Now, robot vacuums aren't perfect. They sometimes don't quite get to those hard-to-reach places that only a human touch can take care of. Also, you're not entirely off the hook for physical labor, as you're going to need to remove cords you have lying around, pick up any water dishes your pets utilize off the floor (you really want to keep these things dry) and, in order to get the best results, move your furniture around so the device can move around unobstructed. If you have kids, you'll also want to do a floor inspection for Legos, dice, and any other tiny items that would be sucked up and disappear in the vacuum.
How To Use a French Press Coffee Maker
If you like your cup of joe to be full-bodied and flavorful, a French press is the ideal brewing option. A French press coffee maker is a manual machine that comes with a cylindrical carafe, a built-in filter, and a plunger, and it uses boiled water to steep coffee grinds for about four to five minutes.
dcnewsnow.com
Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Managed IT & Tools for Small Business Owners
If you are a small business owner, you will want to ensure you are using the right IT tools to protect yourself and your business. You can do this in many ways, from using cloud technology solutions to hiring a Managed IT service provider. Cloud technology solutions save money. Using...
A new innovation delivers perfectly fitting clothes
Amazon is opening two experimental clothing stores where customers can try on and find the same items one would find on Amazon.com for the same online price.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The Best Heat-Resistant Hair Case and Mat - 2023
DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Heat-Resistant...
Comments / 0