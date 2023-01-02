ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals players waiting on NFL to provide clarity on their postseason picture

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals know they have a game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday against the Ravens, but anything beyond that remains a mystery. Players came off the practice field on Thursday and were surprised to hear about reports of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled — the Associated Press reported on Thursday that game won’t be resumed — with the playoff seedings in flux.
Ohio high schools, colleges have emergency plans similar to one that saved NFL’s Damar Hamlin

CLEVELAND, Ohio —When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills medical staff knew the NFL’s emergency action plan for that stadium. They knew where an ambulance was located inside the stadium, that there was on-site physician specialized in airway management and the distance to reach a designated nearby Level 1 trauma center.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

