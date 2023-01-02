Read full article on original website
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh: End his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
Bengals players waiting on NFL to provide clarity on their postseason picture
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals know they have a game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday against the Ravens, but anything beyond that remains a mystery. Players came off the practice field on Thursday and were surprised to hear about reports of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled — the Associated Press reported on Thursday that game won’t be resumed — with the playoff seedings in flux.
On the latest Damar Hamlin news, Joe Woods’ future and injuries heading into the Steelers game: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- There was good news on Thursday regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a player on the front of everyone’s minds here, as the Browns continued preparations for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. He is awake and using written communication. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher’
The health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been at the forefront of the entire NFL world after he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital.
Discussing Browns changes coming this offseason: Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Ashley Bastock...
Jadeveon Clowney speaks out + Browns-Steelers prop bets, game picks and scouting report : Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot he is ‘95 percent sure’ he won’t be back next season and laid out the issues he has had this season leading to his proclamation. Mary Kay, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss...
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is...
Providence Day’s Jadyn Davis named NC Gatorade HS football player of the year
Davis led Providence Day to a second straight Division I state championship in November
Ohio high schools, colleges have emergency plans similar to one that saved NFL’s Damar Hamlin
CLEVELAND, Ohio —When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills medical staff knew the NFL’s emergency action plan for that stadium. They knew where an ambulance was located inside the stadium, that there was on-site physician specialized in airway management and the distance to reach a designated nearby Level 1 trauma center.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DENVER -- The Cavaliers hit the road and take on the Denver Nuggets Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET. Cleveland is going for its fourth straight win against the top team in the Western Conference. Here’s what to know about the matchup:. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) vs. Phoenix Suns.
