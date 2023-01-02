ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Barnes and sophomore Jahmai Mashack discuss defense, finding offense and Mississippi State

Wesley Hitt via Getty Images.

The Tennessee basketball team looks to go to 2-0 in SEC play as the Vols have their league home opener Tuesday night against Mississippi State.

Rick Barnes team open conference play on the road last Wednesday beating Ole Miss 63-59. The Vols were led by senior Santiago Vescovi who had 22 points and Jonas Aidoo in the paint had 8 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Mississippi State is 0-1 in SEC play after falling 78-67 at home to 8th ranked Alabama.

Both teams are known for their defense and Tennessee’s defensive challenge is slowing down forward Tolu Smith. Smith was just 3 of 15 against Alabama as the Tide harassed him with double teams.

On paper Tuesday night looks like a defensive slugfest between two of the best defensive teams in the league and two teams that are looking for some consistency on offense.

Barnes said in meeting with the media on Monday that offensively his team needs to be more consistent in practice and continue to learn to play better together in the offense playing inside out.

Mashack loves his role

At Ole Miss, Tennessee sophomore Jahmai Mashack played 22 minutes and didn’t attempt a shot. It’s a role the sophomore is plenty comfortable with as he said he loves to play defense. Mashack is third on the team in steals with 25.

Mashack said he’s always enjoyed playing defense and welcomes any opportunity to guard the opposing teams best players.

This week in Big Orange Country

Tuesday night’s tip off at Thompson-Boling Arena between Tennessee and Mississippi State is set for 7pm with the game televised on ESPN2. The Vols get into their twice a week league schedule as Saturday the Vols travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. That game is at 3:30 and will be televised on the SEC Network.

South Carolina (7-6) opens their SEC campaign Tuesday night in Nashville against Vanderbilt.

