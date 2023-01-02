Caryl June Carrington, 84, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a former deputy for the Brown Co. Sherriff’s Office, a former Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Georgetown Women’s Club and a member of Clear Mountain Community Church in Williamsburg, Ohio. Mrs. Carrington was born April 9, 1938 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Leola (Scott) Fulton.

Mrs. Carrington is survived by her loving husband of nearly sixty-six years – Frankie Earl Carrington; one daughter – Kimberly Sue Carrington of Georgetown, Ohio; one grandson – Travis Austin Clements of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Bonnie Abdon (Gregory) of Williamsburg, Ohio; two nephews – Sean and Scott Jones.

Following cremation, a private graveside memorial service will be held at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio, at the convenience of the family.

Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The American Heart Association