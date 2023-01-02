ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska

In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan

Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate that five of them agreed.
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring

If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
