Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's urban areas see big increase in deadly crashes as traffic fatalities rose in 2022
Speeding, distracted driving and failing to use seat belts were seen as the main culprits as Nebraska traffic deaths increased by 15% in 2022. The 254 deaths on Nebraska roads in 2022 were 33 more than what was recorded in 2021. The toll also is the most fatalities since the state recorded 256 traffic deaths in 2007.
doniphanherald.com
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
doniphanherald.com
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate that five of them agreed.
doniphanherald.com
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
Comments / 0