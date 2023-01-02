ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

L.A. Weekly

Mayor Bass Overturns Order To Light Up Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass overturned a previous order to light up the Hollywood sign. As one of the final orders directed by previous mayor Eric Garcetti on December 11, 2022, the Hollywood sign was primed for an 18-month pilot program where it would be illuminated for different occasions. That...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nardcore Night in Long Beach

Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Cannabis Trends We’re Buying in 2023

This week we’re excited about what’s to come for the cannabis industry in 2023. Last week we covered the fact that life is less than perfect in cannabis while highlighting some of the things we believed caused a lot of our headaches in 2022. This week, the opposite. We’re highlighting the things we think are going to help everyone turn it around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

LAUSD Workers To Vote On Strike Amid Stalled Contract Talks

Roughly 30,000 workers within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) threaten to strike if the school district does not hear and meet their demands for higher wages. Organizers for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 99, also known as Education Workers United, are in the process of scheduling elections where these LAUSD workers will vote on whether or not to strike if the two sides cannot come to an agreement.

