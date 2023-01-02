ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nodq.com

Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”

As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
ringsidenews.com

Karen Jarrett Is ‘Done Living In Fear Of The Threats’

Karen Jarrett has been making headlines after The Acclaimed released a new diss track for Jeff Jarrett on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She also threatened to expose all the dirt she has on Kurt Angle. Karen recently declared that she is done living in fear of the threats.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone

It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023

– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
bodyslam.net

Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar

Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?

This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise

As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year

Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
411mania.com

Anthony Bowens Warns Jeff Jarrett Not To ‘Take Liberties’ With Max Caster On AEW Dynamite

Max Caster angered Jeff Jarrett with The Acclaimed’s music video from last week’s AEW Dynamite, and Anthony Bowens has warned Jarrett not to take liberties with Caster on this week’s show. As reported, Karen Jarrett took issue with the line in the music video where Caster said Jarrett was “stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” Fightful reports that Jeff Jarrett took issue with the line on the most recent episode of his My World podcast and said that Caster had some “receipts” headed his way during this week’s AEW World Tag Team Championship match, noting that it would be smart to assume he wasn’t “working” in the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Looks Back On Brock Lesnar Giving Him A Kiss Backstage At WWE Event

In 2003, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar had a feud, which turned into a close friendship where both performers weren’t hesitant to have fun. On a 2003 SmackDown episode, Lesnar and Angle wrestled. After luring Angle with a handshake, Lesnar ultimately ended up kissing Angle on the lips. Angle...
ewrestlingnews.com

William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE

William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
wrestlinginc.com

Bully Ray Comments On Vince McMahon's Potential WWE Return

If there are three words that apply to the world of professional wrestling, those three words are "never say never." In July 2022, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement due to various allegations ranging from hush money payments to sexual assault. Many observers assumed he was going to be running WWE until the day he died, yet here we are. And still, there have been murmurs that suggest McMahon is ready to make his comeback. Whether that ever actually happens or not is a different issue, but that isn't stopping anyone from imagining how it could play out.

