wrestlingrumors.net

They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown

They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change

Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury

Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023

– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
NASHVILLE, TN
ringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says You Can’t Compare Chris Jericho To Hulk Hogan

Chris Jericho recently celebrated 30 years in the pro wrestling business, and he passed many legends during his career. The Wizard crossed paths with Hulk Hogan during his career, but that doesn’t make them similar. Eric Bischoff recently opened up on 83 Weeks about Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan....
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”

CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year

Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise

As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE

William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
