Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
valpo.life
Nurse Bonnie Wildman finds passion for caring for patients and colleagues at Community Healthcare System
Longtime registered nurse Bonnie Wildman found a second home 13 years ago when she joined the staff at Community Healthcare System’s St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Wildman, who has been a nurse for 38 years, said the camaraderie among her hardworking co-workers help make Community Health System the outstanding healthcare provider it has been for decades in Northwest Indiana.
valpo.life
Banta Senior Center centers on family and fun
Seniors have a special place where they can socialize while engaging in activities geared towards health and wellness courtesy of their hosts at Valparaiso Parks and Recreation’s Banta Center. Helen Ramones and Wendy Riggle serve as the Banta Center’s front desk administrator and center director, respectively, and help to coordinate a variety of programs, classes and activities.
nwi.life
Board-certified interventional cardiologist joins Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified interventional cardiologist Wisam Martini, MD, FACC, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster and Dyer. Dr. Martini completed his training at Damascus University School of Medicine in Syria. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center, in Detroit. Dr. Martini completed his cardiology fellowship at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University, St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
2023’s first babies born at Chicago-area hospitals
About 30 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Aalora was one of the new year’s first babies born in Chicagoland.
valpo.life
Flanagin’s Bulk Mail gets clients results
Operating and owning a successful business requires both internal and external structures that support your mission and communicate with your clients. Throughout Northwest Indiana (NWI), Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service works seamlessly with its clients to streamline communication. Owner Donna Flanagin ensures that Flanagin’s Bulk Mail takes the burden of...
valpo.life
Jobs with Valparaiso Events – Event Coordinator
Valparaiso Events is looking for an enthusiastic, highly organized, and detail-oriented full-time Event Coordinator to contribute to the success of the organization. We are seeking a proactive individual with excellent communication skills, time management skills, and a collaborative spirit. The ideal candidate is personable, creative, and has previous event planning and event production experience.
Longtime couple receives first Cook County marriage license of 2023
CHICAGO — A longtime couple with two children received Cook County’s first marriage license of 2023. Just over 100 couples applied. It was picked at random and went to a couple that’s already been together longer than many marriages. County Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiated the small ceremony Tuesday morning between Daniel Ferguson and Mandy Fila, […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
regionnewssource.org
NEW PORTER COUNTY SHERIFF MAKES MOVES HIS FIRST WEEK IN OFFICE
Newly Elected Porter County Sheriff Jeffery Balon was excited to get to work full time at the Sheriff’s Office starting yesterday, January 3, 2023. Prior to the turn of the new year, Sheriff had already met and listened to multiple employees regarding the needs and wants of our personnel and what the future may bring.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, January 5 – 8
With the new year in full swing, it’s important to take time to reflect on what makes the Region unique. From diverse flora and fauna, artists of traditional and nontraditional mediums, and a competitive spirit that pushes every resident to go past their limits, Northwest Indiana is a place that’s one of a kind! Take advantage of all the Region has to offer this weekend.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana. Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Boat Show – Crown Point Indiana
Are you yearning for summer fun? Get in on the action at the Lake County Boat Show. Find the newest and latest info on Pontoons, Personal Watercraft, Jet skis, Inboards, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Canoes, Kayaks, and more!. The Lake County Fairgrounds, under the jurisdiction of Lake County Commissioners, offers an...
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
Comments / 0