Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
These Florida Towns Are Better In The Winter
As the winter approaches here in Florida, two things happen: Temperatures (finally!) begin to cool off around the state, and a lot of popular destinations around the Sunshine State are quieter…until schools are out for the holidays, that is. In a state as geographically diverse as Florida, average high...
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing
Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
rv-pro.com
2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week
The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
fox13news.com
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam: Morning view of E21 hatchling
One of two eggs hatched in Harriet and M15's eagle nest in southwest Florida. It happened Wednesday evening. Here's a daytime view of 'E21' on Thursday morning. The second egg is also showing signs that it's ready to hatch.
fox13news.com
Florida, Texas top U-Haul's list of most popular destinations for movers in 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida and Texas have topped U-Haul's list of one-way destinations for customers in 2022, according to the company's annual "U-Haul Growth Index," which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Sunshine State, which came in second, has been a top-three growth state for seven...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, popular promos
The process to make Florida sports betting legal again has been a long and arduous process, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Florida sportsbooks had to pause operations less than a month after launching in 2021 because the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state, challenged that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. But after almost a year with no changes to sports betting in Florida, oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. While the court process is still slow-moving, there is action that could revive Florida mobile sports betting.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Boaters Shocked To See Monkeys Diving Into River: “It Was The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Heard”
Chalk this up as something you don’t expect to see…. Florida is known for a huge variety of wildlife, which include panthers, alligators, sharks, sting rays, pythons, bobcats, and pretty much every animal you could imagine, including a non-native species that has made their home in the middle of the state.
Construction underway for Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County, Publix to anchor site
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More growth is on the way for one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and in Florida. A development in St. Johns County called Elevation Pointe will feature 320 apartments, 420 townhomes, two hotels -- as well as retail and office spaces. It’s...
Florida Is Home To Some Of The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire
Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
natureworldnews.com
Cloud Cover Saves Florida Crops From Unforgiving Winter Weather
When winter arrives, crops are typically in danger, but in Florida, crops were protected from the current unforgiving winter weather by a cloud cover that hovered over the region the previous week. According to state growers' association officials, Florida's citrus, fruit, and vegetable crops have seemed to have avoided any...
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
Comments / 1