Florida State

The Daily South

These Florida Towns Are Better In The Winter

As the winter approaches here in Florida, two things happen: Temperatures (finally!) begin to cool off around the state, and a lot of popular destinations around the Sunshine State are quieter…until schools are out for the holidays, that is. In a state as geographically diverse as Florida, average high...
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
L. Cane

Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
rv-pro.com

2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week

The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, popular promos

The process to make Florida sports betting legal again has been a long and arduous process, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Florida sportsbooks had to pause operations less than a month after launching in 2021 because the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state, challenged that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. But after almost a year with no changes to sports betting in Florida, oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. While the court process is still slow-moving, there is action that could revive Florida mobile sports betting.
L. Cane

Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire

Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
natureworldnews.com

Cloud Cover Saves Florida Crops From Unforgiving Winter Weather

When winter arrives, crops are typically in danger, but in Florida, crops were protected from the current unforgiving winter weather by a cloud cover that hovered over the region the previous week. According to state growers' association officials, Florida's citrus, fruit, and vegetable crops have seemed to have avoided any...
