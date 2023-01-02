ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

12 Best Places to live in North Dakota

Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota

If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
North Dakota State Parks Challenges You For The New Year

Outdoor enthusiasts looking for activities right here in you very own 701 backyards, your answer is here. We are happy to announce that the 12 Months, 12 Hikes Challenge is returning for 2023. Brought to you by North Dakota State Parks and Recreation, this challenge is perfect for the individual, family, or as a fun date each month.
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round

Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
Human trafficking in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Additional snowfall expected through Wednesday Night

Our storm that brought a mix of ice, snow, and rain Monday Night into Tuesday is now starting to wrap up and bring in more snow on the back side of the system. The snow will continue off and on through the day on Wednesday and will gradually taper off from west to east Wednesday Night. Additional snowfall will be on the light side with a general 1-3" possible. The higher totals will be across southern Minnesota with 2-3" and 1-2" in North Iowa. Roads will remain quite icy and snowy through Wednesday and early Thursday.
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

