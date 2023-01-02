Last night the nation watched a real life and death situation - at the early part of a football game that suddenly ceased. Monday night football has been a staple for the National Football League for years. A showcase of what the television bigwigs HOPE will draw a huge viewing audience each week. Last night all around the country people saw and held their breath for a REAL life and death situation. The two teams that were playing each other simply didn't matter after 24-year-old Damar Hamlin stood up after making a normal ( I say this because it appeared it wasn't a violent collision or obvious head trauma ) tackle and suddenly collapsed.

2 DAYS AGO