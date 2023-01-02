Read full article on original website
Related
ND Senior Experienced Firsthand NFL Damar Hamlin’s Tragedy
Last night the nation watched a real life and death situation - at the early part of a football game that suddenly ceased. Monday night football has been a staple for the National Football League for years. A showcase of what the television bigwigs HOPE will draw a huge viewing audience each week. Last night all around the country people saw and held their breath for a REAL life and death situation. The two teams that were playing each other simply didn't matter after 24-year-old Damar Hamlin stood up after making a normal ( I say this because it appeared it wasn't a violent collision or obvious head trauma ) tackle and suddenly collapsed.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Had 82 of Top 100 U.S. TV Broadcasts in 2022
The NFL is still king, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0