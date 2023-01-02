ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Ticket Prices for Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Continue to Fall

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And according to TicketIQ prices for the game have fallen. Currently, the average secondary market list price...
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

What Are Bettors Doing Heading into Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs?

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And according Caesars Sports, the Dawgs are still a heavy, heavy favorite. When lookahead lines were posted...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart Talks About "Musical Chairs" At Wide Receiver

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have played 14 games this season and are undefeated heading into their 2022 national championship game against TCU. It’s hard to stay healthy for an entire season, and with a hobbled Ladd McConkey coming into the Peach Bowl, Smart said he’s had to play “musical chairs” at wide receiver this season.
ATHENS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett: "I Need To Play Better"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett is heading into his second title game with Kirby Smart. Those two are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Q. Stetson, what has been the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Delta Airlines Honors Vince Dooley - Sends Georgia Bulldogs To Los Angeles

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are playing for a second-consecutive national championship, and everyone is getting involved. That includes Delta Airlines. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta is one of the oldest airline operations in the world. Now, they’re flying the 2022 SEC and Peach Bowl Champions out...
ATHENS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH

