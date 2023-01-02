Read full article on original website
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Cowboys at Commanders: What's At Stake for Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz & Washington?
The Cowboys' Week 18 plan is obvious. But for Washington? The purpose, the goals and the potential aftershock of Sunday is foggy.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles double up on defense; Giants, Jets stockpile offense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s good to be Howie Roseman these days. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager has assembled a roster that’s hoping to clinch the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with a win on Sunday against the New York Giants. BUY NFL...
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
ND Senior Experienced Firsthand NFL Damar Hamlin’s Tragedy
Last night the nation watched a real life and death situation - at the early part of a football game that suddenly ceased. Monday night football has been a staple for the National Football League for years. A showcase of what the television bigwigs HOPE will draw a huge viewing audience each week. Last night all around the country people saw and held their breath for a REAL life and death situation. The two teams that were playing each other simply didn't matter after 24-year-old Damar Hamlin stood up after making a normal ( I say this because it appeared it wasn't a violent collision or obvious head trauma ) tackle and suddenly collapsed.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Had 82 of Top 100 U.S. TV Broadcasts in 2022
The NFL is still king, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.
Wentz's career continues to spiral downward
Carson Wentz’s career continued spiraling downward Wednesday when he was benched – again – by the Washington Commanders. Wentz, an MVP candidate with the Eagles five years ago, will be inactive Sunday for the Commanders’ season finale against the Cowboys, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning.
Eagles suddenly with much at stake in Week 18 matchup vs. Giants
The Giants were once locked in a desperate battle for a spot in the playoffs — a battle they figured would come right down to their final game. The Eagles were cruising for most of the season, having built a seemingly insurmountable lead in the race for the top seed in the NFC.
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Giants-Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) will wrap up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the rival New York Giants on Sunday. New York (9-6-1) has clinched the No. 6 seed, which will not be affected by Sunday's NFL result. The Eagles lead the all-time series 90-87-2,...
NFL playoff picture: NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18
There are only three teams still competing for the final playoff spot in the NFC, while Philadelphia has a must-win clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 18. NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios. The AFC playoff picture is...
