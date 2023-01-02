ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
SuperTalk 1270

ND Senior Experienced Firsthand NFL Damar Hamlin’s Tragedy

Last night the nation watched a real life and death situation - at the early part of a football game that suddenly ceased. Monday night football has been a staple for the National Football League for years. A showcase of what the television bigwigs HOPE will draw a huge viewing audience each week. Last night all around the country people saw and held their breath for a REAL life and death situation. The two teams that were playing each other simply didn't matter after 24-year-old Damar Hamlin stood up after making a normal ( I say this because it appeared it wasn't a violent collision or obvious head trauma ) tackle and suddenly collapsed.
KFOR

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NBC Sports

Wentz's career continues to spiral downward

Carson Wentz’s career continued spiraling downward Wednesday when he was benched – again – by the Washington Commanders. Wentz, an MVP candidate with the Eagles five years ago, will be inactive Sunday for the Commanders’ season finale against the Cowboys, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Eagles suddenly with much at stake in Week 18 matchup vs. Giants

The Giants were once locked in a desperate battle for a spot in the playoffs — a battle they figured would come right down to their final game. The Eagles were cruising for most of the season, having built a seemingly insurmountable lead in the race for the top seed in the NFC.
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Giants-Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) will wrap up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the rival New York Giants on Sunday. New York (9-6-1) has clinched the No. 6 seed, which will not be affected by Sunday's NFL result. The Eagles lead the all-time series 90-87-2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

