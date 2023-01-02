Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fuel facility at Gary airport included in governor's budget proposal
GARY — A long-sought improvement to the Gary/Chicago International Airport could become reality this year if the Indiana General Assembly endorses a key component of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's two-year budget proposal. House Bill 1001, set to be filed shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its annual session Monday,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid
(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Choosing a new speaker, secret ballots among decisions awaiting Nebraska Legislature as it returns
The Legislature launches its 2023 session Wednesday with change in the air. New leadership in both the legislative and executive branches of state government; 16 new senators ready to take the oath of office. And looming on the horizon is a proposal to change the selection of legislative leaders, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature
(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dairy Resources
Gail Klinkner, a dairy farmer from Liberty Pole, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. She will serve with 35 other dairy farmer-members representing 12 geographic regions within the United States as well as one importer representing dairy importers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma Democrat pushes to repeal law that limits race, gender instruction
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Democratic state lawmaker is making a longshot attempt to repeal a controversial law that limits classroom instruction on race and gender. Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, a Norman Democrat and former teacher, filed legislation Wednesday to repeal House Bill 1775 — a 2021 law that proponents say bans the teaching of critical race theory.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Applications open for Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Utah using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning
Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever
(The Center Square) – Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state's tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kouts, Valpo, South Central High top NWI in graduation rate
Kouts Middle/Senior High School saw 100% of its 66 seniors graduate in 2022 while South Central Jr./Sr. High School and Valparaiso High School saw 98.77% and 98.53%, respectively, of their seniors graduating, according to data released last week by the Indiana Department of Education. The three high schools boasted the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WyHy Credit Union Sponsors Student Financial Education Program Through Stukent
WyHy Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, announced a partnership with Stukent, an education, and digital courseware company, in order to bring a state-of-the-art financial simulator to high schools across Wyoming. WyHy is providing the Stukent personal financial simulations free of charge to high schools statewide to enable students to acquire personal financial skills using technology and decision-learning techniques.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Ohio House speaker pledges to work with all
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new House speaker promised to work with the entire chamber to help all Ohioans, and he drew the same commitment from Democrats who helped get him elected. The Ohio House begins its new session with the unexpected choice for speaker after Democrats voted...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here are the Idaho laws going into effect in 2023
Originally published Jan. 2 on KTVB.COM. A handful of bills became laws at the start of this year. Here’s a rundown. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a...
