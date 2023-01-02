Read full article on original website
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
valpo.life
Nurse Bonnie Wildman finds passion for caring for patients and colleagues at Community Healthcare System
Longtime registered nurse Bonnie Wildman found a second home 13 years ago when she joined the staff at Community Healthcare System’s St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Wildman, who has been a nurse for 38 years, said the camaraderie among her hardworking co-workers help make Community Health System the outstanding healthcare provider it has been for decades in Northwest Indiana.
valpo.life
Banta Senior Center centers on family and fun
Seniors have a special place where they can socialize while engaging in activities geared towards health and wellness courtesy of their hosts at Valparaiso Parks and Recreation’s Banta Center. Helen Ramones and Wendy Riggle serve as the Banta Center’s front desk administrator and center director, respectively, and help to coordinate a variety of programs, classes and activities.
nwi.life
Board-certified interventional cardiologist joins Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified interventional cardiologist Wisam Martini, MD, FACC, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster and Dyer. Dr. Martini completed his training at Damascus University School of Medicine in Syria. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center, in Detroit. Dr. Martini completed his cardiology fellowship at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University, St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.
After sudden loss of son, couple develops grief support program to help others
The loss of a loved one can be difficult but the impact seems to heighten during the holiday season. After dealing with the sudden loss of their son in 2015, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. and wife Ella Wade decided to turn their pain into purpose through the creation of a ministry called G.R.I.E.F. (God’s Relief in Every Family). The couple is presenting weekly classes on the campuses of Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago and Gary.
valpo.life
Jennifer Mrozinski Receives the Northwest Health – La Porte Nursing Excellence Award
Northwest Health – La Porte announced that Jennifer Mrozinski, RN, has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award. This peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating our patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Indiana health system extend contract, avoid split
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System have agreed to a contract extension, avoiding a split that would have left Aetna commercial and Medicare Advantage members out of network. According to a Jan. 4 news release from Community Healthcare system, the two sides agreed to extend their current contract through...
WNDU
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
nwi.life
The History of the PHJC in Donaldson, Part 1
When Mother Tabitha turned the first shovel of dirt to break ground for the new Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (PHJC) Motherhouse on September 8, 1919, she could never have foreseen the magnitude, the impact, the ripple of service the Poor Handmaid Sisters were ushering into the Marshall County area and throughout the U.S. Had she, she may have preferred to use a steamshovel instead. While the Sisters preparing for the move from Fort Wayne to Donaldson dreamed of respite, peace, and solitude, it was not to be. They followed the Spirit wherever it led them in the service of God’s children.
2023’s first babies born at Chicago-area hospitals
About 30 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Aalora was one of the new year’s first babies born in Chicagoland.
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, assistant professor and program coordinator from the Department of Communications at Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest), lives in Merrillville, Indiana. Johnson grew up in Eerie, Pennsylvania, and went to college in Ithaca, New York. After Johnson graduated from college in 2007, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where...
WNDU
St. Joseph County Public Library offering free winter programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to read more in the new year, or maybe take an online class, the St. Joseph County Public Library is offering it all this winter for free. You can take advantage of after-school STEM programs for your kids, and free crafts.
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health to Present First HealthyU Event Fatty Liver Disease: The Silent Killer
Did you know that one in three adults in the United States has nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD, and most don’t even know it?. To learn if you are at risk, join board-certified gastroenterologist Eric Steinberg, M.D. as he kicks off Northwest Health’s new HealthyU wellness series with Fatty Liver Disease: The Silent Killer. The seminar will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte located at 140 East Shore Parkway in La Porte.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
nwi.life
Local leaders to Commemorate the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at South Suburban College on January 16 in the Kindig Performing Arts Center.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL– South Suburban College (SSC) will commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023, at 10:00 am. The celebration will occur at SSC's Performance Arts Center in South Holland, Illinois. The event will include an array of guest speakers comprised of local community leaders, a keynote address, performances by students from Thornton Township High School District 205, and refreshments.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
regionnewssource.org
NEW PORTER COUNTY SHERIFF MAKES MOVES HIS FIRST WEEK IN OFFICE
Newly Elected Porter County Sheriff Jeffery Balon was excited to get to work full time at the Sheriff’s Office starting yesterday, January 3, 2023. Prior to the turn of the new year, Sheriff had already met and listened to multiple employees regarding the needs and wants of our personnel and what the future may bring.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, January 5 – 8
With the new year in full swing, it’s important to take time to reflect on what makes the Region unique. From diverse flora and fauna, artists of traditional and nontraditional mediums, and a competitive spirit that pushes every resident to go past their limits, Northwest Indiana is a place that’s one of a kind! Take advantage of all the Region has to offer this weekend.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
