Preview: Reflecting On Horrors Left Behind In ‘The Collector– Unit 731’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Collector: Unit 731 TPB, out tomorrow from co-writer Rod Monteiro, co-writer/artist Will Conrad, and colorist Marco Lesko. ‘A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he’s Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind–and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731.’
Preview: ‘The EC Archives– Weird Fantasy Volume’ 1 TPB From Dark Horse
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The EC Archives: Weird Fantasy Volume 1 TPB, out tomorrow from writers Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Gardner Fox, Harvey Kurtzman, and Wally Wood, artists Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Harvey Kurtzman, Jack Kamen, and Wally Wood, and colorists Marie Severin and Carlos Badillia.
Don’t Let The Wrong One In: Previewing ‘Little Monsters’ #9
“As the vampires continue to discover startling secrets about the Elders’ actions in the past, the deadly fallout continues in their present. Will the vampires burn everything to the ground now that they know the truth? And who is going to save Ray from his human captors?”. Little Monsters...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 4
One of the obvious differences between a movie and a television spin-off is that the TV story has to have so many more layers to it to encompass a lot more screen time. This means more characters, more twists, and in the terms of National Treasure: Edge of History, this means more puzzles and riddles. A lot of times these spin-offs hinge on how well these layers add to the spirit of the franchise rather than bogging it down. These layers begin to show in this week’s Edge of History, and so far, it seems to be leading in the right direction as the drama and suspense begins to ramp up.
They’ve Come To Bargain: Reviewing ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #3
‘Strange Academy: Finals’ leans into all that has made this magical series such a delight through its two volumes, focusing on the fleshed-out characters that should have a place in the Marvel Universe for many years to come. Despite what many might believe, this series perfectly showcases that teenage character books can work within the Marvel Universe as a whole and is a perfect blueprint for not only more teen-focused books but just well-written character books.
Preview: ‘The Steel Claw: The Cold Trail’ – More From One Of The Strangest British Heroes
Coming soon, more from the hero who needs to electrocute himself to use his powers… ah, the brilliant weirdness of classic Brit comics…. Yes, Louis Crandell is The Steel Claw, the perfect embodiment of all that was so magnificently strange about Brit comics of old. First of all, the...
Multiverse Of Few Possibilities: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol 8: Empire Of The Spider’
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ goes far too deep into the multiverse for an alternate future story before bringing it all to an end with a more hopeful story centered around Miles’s spot in the Marvel Universe. It’s not enough to make up for almost a year of stories that pulled from some of the worst aspects of how Marvel views Miles, but it’s at least a solid way to bring an end to a title that started with such a bright promise.
Troubled By Nightmares: Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #3
As if fighting Chasm wasn’t enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That’s right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.
Ryan Ottley Unleashes Titan In The Mind-Blowing Finale To ‘Hulk Planet’
In the pages of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s action-packed run of Hulk, Bruce Banner has jetted off to the far reaches of space and found a new home for himself—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. On this Hulk Planet, Bruce is worshiped and enjoying a peace he’s never known… but where the Hulk goes, destruction follows.
Previewing Wes Craig’s Fantasy Series ‘Kaya’ #4
“As they near their destination, Kaya’s brother Jin attempts to use magic to help his wounded sister and the Lizard-Rider Seth admits his feelings for Kaya. But does she feel the same? Meanwhile, unexpected threats are converging around our battered adventurers. Featuring a Moebius-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!”
Previewing Titan Comics’ ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2
A figure from Ash’s distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action. Blade Runner 2039 #2 is out Wednesday January 11th, 2023 from Titan Comics.
Commentary: Movies And TV Are Better For Marvel Than Comics
Ever since there have been comic book adaptations of superheroes, fans have debated what types of stories are best. While movies and television shows are undeniably entertaining to watch, purist fans tend to favor the comics from which those stories are based. It makes sense. These iconic and classic superheroes have been around for decades in that format. Their adaptations are few and far between in comparison to the mountain worth of comics that have been put out. Nevertheless, seeing aging actors portray these characters on the screen comes with an added benefit of realism that cannot be said about seeing them on a page.
A Question Of Faith – Previewing ‘Spawn: Unwanted Violence’ #2
“MINISERIES PREMIERE – Information can be one of the most valuable resources in the world. It can also be one of the most difficult to obtain. Luckily for Spawn, he has the FREAK. The Freak is a master of getting what he needs out of a subject. But as the Freak works at extracting the whereabouts of “File F,” Al witnesses an act of senseless VIOLENCE-one that he can’t ignore.
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven’ #5
“The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other’s throats. Can anything pull them back from the edge—and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them? Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged—as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!”
A Human Touch: Reviewing ‘Poison Ivy’ #8
‘Poison Ivy’ #8 continues to build off its stellar opening story arc, showcasing even deeper character growth and moments for the protagonist as well as those around her. Truly gorgeous energetic ecological horror meets the beauty of humanity without losing any of its edge as a sharp justified finger continues to point at the broken system that plagues our world daily. This is a comic book with a lot to say and everyone needs to be listening to what it has to say.
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 5
After a couple episodes trying to figure out what it wanted to do this season, it seems Doom Patrol returned back to the core of what made it special. Even more than its sister show, Titans, Doom Patrol is about trauma and character growth. The show excels when it showcases this growth through weird and quirky plots and storylines. This week’s episode, which had the Doom Patrol age back to their teenage and adolescent selves, was just the right amount of goofiness to prepare for the seriousness to come as the season’s main villain begins to emerge.
The Living Dead Cause Chaos in Your First Look At ‘Grim’ #7
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Grim #7, the next issue in their series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. As the highly anticipated second arc continues, Jess’s means of moving between the world of the living and the realm of...
Review: ‘The Sandman Universe Presents: Dead Boy Detectives’ #1 Is Scary Good Fun
DC has been smart about the Sandman Universe titles, keeping them to a minimum to make each one feel special. One of the most beloved Sandman spin-offs returns this week with Dead Boy Detectives #1, and let me tell you, this is worth it. Pornsak Pichetshote, Jeff Stokely, Miquel Muerto,...
Scout Comics Announces ‘We Wicked Ones’ For March 2023
Scout Comics has announced We Wicked Ones, due in march from writer LJ Duey, artist Paulo Mel, colorist Ander Záratenad, letterer crank!. Twenty years ago, the United States government and the superheroes of F.I.R.E. rounded up and burned every known witch alive. Only two young girls survived. All grown...
