25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Driver Left Man For Dead In Roadway Then Reported Car That Hit Him As Stolen: Rahway PD
Just hours after hitting a man with her car and leaving him for dead in the streets of New Jersey, the driver who police say was at fault registered her vehicle as stolen and spent months hiding from police. Chayla McCray, 22, of Avenel, was arrested and charged in the...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on New Year’s Day, cops say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown Newark early Sunday, authorities said,. The man was walking west on Market Street at about 1:50 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed south on Mulberry Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The pedestrian...
Route 208 Closed More Than Hour After SUV Crash Downs Utility Line
Route 208 was closed for more than an hour after an SUV slammed into a utility pole, downing a wire across the highway around noontime Wednesday. The driver of the Honda emerged uninjured from the crash on Harristown Road in Glen Rock, across the highway from Fair Lawn Fire Company No. 2, shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 4.
Stolen car flips over embankment, crashes into N.J. house, police say
No serious injuries were reported after a driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car early Sunday struck parked vehicles before flipping over a steep embankment and crashing into a house in Essex County, authorities said. North Caldwell police were called to Hilltop Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on New...
Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City
An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
Man Dies In Fall From His Own Window New Year's Day In Newark
A male fell to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, according to authorities and RLS Media.The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé sai…
Fishermen ID’d after fatal fall through frozen NJ reservoir
The Morris County, NJ, prosecutor’s office has identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The men were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy had scheduled...
Rescue of workers from bucket truck prompts closure of Goethals Bridge to Staten Island
UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened with residual delays due to earlier police activity, according to a tweet from the Port Authority Twitter account.
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
Police: 23-year-old dead following South Brunswick crash
The incident happened Saturday morning on Route 1 South near Greenview Ave.
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Driver, 23, Killed In Weekend Crash On Route 1 South Brunswick
A 23-year-old man from Mercer County was killed in a weekend crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man's name had not been released by South Brunswick police. The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on Route 1 at Greenview Avenue and involved three vehicles, police said. The...
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Bronx man, 64, beaten, robbed at front door; suspect sought
The victim was entering his apartment at Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue in Parkchester around 8 a.m. on Dec. 11 when his attacker pushed him as walked inside.
UPDATE Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
Suspect sought after woman escapes would-be rapist on Upper West Side subway train
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on an Upper West Side subway train Sunday night. The suspect fled the train at a Times Square station, police said.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car believed to be stolen falls off embankment in North Caldwell
The vehicle landed upside down on car below, crushing it - and narrowly missing a man who was about to get in his own car in the next driveway.
Fugitive Wanted for NJ Attempted Murder Shot, Killed by Police at Motel
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 PM in a motel along Route 46 in...
