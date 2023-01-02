Read full article on original website
Barbara Walker Phipps
Barbara Walker Phipps, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 3, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zintel) and Russell Gorslin. Barb was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends....
Kegan J. Gemzer
Kegan J. Gemzer, 18, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 29, 2022. Kegan was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 1, 2004, to Ilene K. (Crowl) Gemzer and Noah G. Gemzer. Kegan spent his childhood years in Mansfield Ohio, Athens Ohio, and New Albany Ohio. Kegan moved back to Mansfield, Ohio in 2017 where he resided until his passing.
Ashland handles stress test to best Lex
LEXINGTON -- Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington 35-34 on Thursday night to earn an Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball road victory. Lauren Green contributed 11 rebounds in a low-scoring affair as the Arrows won without sinking...
Richland Academy of the Arts gives public a chance to meet the Visual Arts Dept.
MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts is excited to announce NEW Visual Arts Classes offered for all ages. Meet Visual Arts Instructors Autumn Cadle, Jacy Warrick, and Ryan Failor. Meet Autumn Cadle.
Mansfield mayor requests resignation of two metro housing board members
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker requested the resignation of both his appointees to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Thursday afternoon. Moments after a 3-1 vote not to renew the contract of agency director Steve Andrews, Theaker handed letters to board members Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn.
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Richland County Land Bank awards $527,700 contract to demolish former Ocie Hill building
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday awarded a $527,700 contract to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side. The contract was awarded to Raze International of Shadyside in Belmont County, which submitted the lowest of seven bids for...
Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Gibsonburg
Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic surfed the tension to ride to a 64-59 win over Gibsonburg in Ohio boys basketball on January 5. Last season, Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Gibsonburg squared off with February 12, 2021 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Uniontown Green delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Canton McKinley
Uniontown Green topped Canton McKinley 43-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Green faced off on January 27, 2021 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
City of Mansfield ends demolition contract with Richland County Land Bank
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield, which has relied on the Richland County Land Bank to administer its building demolition program since 2014, will handle the work on its own after Jan. 31. Dave Remy, the city's public works director, notified the Land Bank via letter on Dec. 27 that...
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor-A-Family program brings holiday joy
ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need. Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
Kenton handles stress test to best Celina
Kenton fans held their breath in an uneasy 56-47 victory over Celina in Ohio girls basketball on January 5. The last time Celina and Kenton played in a 43-35 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Over and out: Tiffin Columbian punches through Clyde
Tiffin Columbian turned in a thorough domination of Clyde 66-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 5. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 20-6 advantage over Clyde through the first quarter.
Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic
Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
