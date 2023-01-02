ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Barbara Walker Phipps

Barbara Walker Phipps, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 3, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zintel) and Russell Gorslin. Barb was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends....
MANSFIELD, OH
Kegan J. Gemzer

Kegan J. Gemzer, 18, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 29, 2022. Kegan was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 1, 2004, to Ilene K. (Crowl) Gemzer and Noah G. Gemzer. Kegan spent his childhood years in Mansfield Ohio, Athens Ohio, and New Albany Ohio. Kegan moved back to Mansfield, Ohio in 2017 where he resided until his passing.
MANSFIELD, OH
Ashland handles stress test to best Lex

LEXINGTON -- Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington 35-34 on Thursday night to earn an Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball road victory. Lauren Green contributed 11 rebounds in a low-scoring affair as the Arrows won without sinking...
ASHLAND, OH
Mansfield mayor requests resignation of two metro housing board members

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker requested the resignation of both his appointees to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Thursday afternoon. Moments after a 3-1 vote not to renew the contract of agency director Steve Andrews, Theaker handed letters to board members Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn.
MANSFIELD, OH
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
BELLVILLE, OH
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor

No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville

Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln

Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
CARDINGTON, OH
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense

Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor-A-Family program brings holiday joy

ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need. Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
ONTARIO, OH
Kenton handles stress test to best Celina

Kenton fans held their breath in an uneasy 56-47 victory over Celina in Ohio girls basketball on January 5. The last time Celina and Kenton played in a 43-35 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
KENTON, OH
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic

Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH

