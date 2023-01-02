Read full article on original website
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins F sidelined with lower leg fracture (report)
After one of the best moments of his career in the midst of the best season of his career, Jake DeBrusk is headed to the shelf with an injury for the Bruins. DeBrusk scored both Boston goals in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic, but he left Fenway Park in a walking boot.
Celtics vs. Mavericks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from one of the ugliest defensive performances in franchise history when they face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas. Boston surrendered 150 points on Tuesday night against the Thunder, the most given up in a game since 1979 and have lost the first two games of their four-game road swing. Jayson Tatum and company will look to bounce back against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks who are riding a seven-game winning streak leading into the matchup. The showdown between Tatum and Doncic will also be a fun preview of the top contenders for the NBA MVP.
Worcester Railers to host Stanley Cup trophy during Friday night game at DCU Center
The Lombardi Trophy will be handed out next month but only football fans know that it goes to the winner of the Super Bowl. So it is with the NBA and Major League Baseball. Those leagues have trophies, too, but there is only one Stanley Cup, the most recognizable name in championship hardware, the silver symbol that goes to the best team in the National Hockey League.
Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
What Noah Vonleh trade means for Celtics roster possibilities this season
The Celtics have a lot of options at their disposal heading into the 2023 NBA trade deadline and they just gave themselves a bit more flexibility on Thursday by trading Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a heavily protected future second-round pick, per a league source. Boston also...
NBA All-Star Game: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown come in at 4th in fan voting
With the NBA’s All-Star game a little more than a month away, set for Feb. 19 in Utah, the selection process will ramp up in the coming weeks. The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are firmly part of the All-Star conversation this year as Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA.
Bills game against Bengals will not resume after Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
Four takeaways as Celtics crush Mavericks 124-95 as Jayson Tatum erupts for triple-double
Jayson Tatum posted the second triple-double of his NBA career, leading the Celtics to a commanding blowout win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at American Airlines Arena. Tatum had an off-shooting night overall but made up for it on the glass and with his court...
J.J. Watt receives taxidermy badger from fan before final NFL game
The badger is a nod to Watt's standout college days at the University of Wisconsin in 2009 and 2010 before he was selected by the Houston Texans with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. As a junior in 2010, Watt finished second in the Big Ten in...
Jaylen Brown asked to guard Luka Doncic in Celtics’ blowout win over Mavericks
With the Celtics reeling after an embarrassing loss to the Thunder, they then needed to go up against the hottest team in the NBA in the Mavericks. That also meant facing superstar Luka Doncic, who’s been busy putting up lofty numbers over the past couple weeks to take the league by storm.
Celtics Mailbag: Trade fits, Jaylen Brown super max implications, Malcolm Brogdon’s role
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I think most of us are rooting for Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA, but should we be? If he qualifies for the super max, couldn’t it restrict the team in regards to keeping or acquiring other players? — Ed.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined for ‘inappropriate language’ in blowout Thunder loss
After Marcus Smart was ejected as part of a frustrating blowout loss to the Thunder, the Celtics guard also got a hit to the wallet. The NBA announced Thursday that Smart was fined $35,000 for “directing inappropriate language” toward an official. Smart was hit with his second technical...
Why Celtics’ Marcus Smart shouted out Jaylen Brown’s leadership in Mavericks win
After the Celtics were embarrassed by the Thunder in a blowout loss, it was a humbling moment for a team with title aspirations. While it’s still early-January — still months away from the playoffs — the Celtics’ recent play led to effort concerns. Marcus Smart took...
