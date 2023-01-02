Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought by law enforcement for spray-painting several vehicles at a car lot in Lecompte on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Authorities said that sometime during the night, an unknown person, or persons, spray-painted 29 new, used and privately owned vehicles located at the Vaughn Chevrolet lot on US 71, causing between $1,000 to $1,500 in damage to each vehicle.
kalb.com
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has identified the person who was shot and killed on Wood Street on New Year’s Day but has stopped short of making an arrest in the case. Police have identified the person who was killed as Damien McNally, 40, of Pineville....
kalb.com
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on MacArthur Drive. APD was dispatched to the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur Drive around 9:25 p.m. on January 3, in reference to someone being shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man inside the restaurant that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is now in stable condition.
YAHOO!
Rapides traffic stop shooting death shines light on window tint enforcement
James Kittling remembers Nov. 6 starting like many other Sundays during football season. He was going to watch the Saints game with his brother, Derrick. “I was gonna smother some pork chops,” James Kittling said, “make some rice and gravy, string beans, probably put some corn on the side. Before he left, I was telling him I was gonna cook, ‘so, make sure you come back.’”
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
klax-tv.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality
Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
cenlanow.com
Update: Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The investigation of the Alexandria Police Department officer-involved shooting that took place on November 24, 2022 is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced and includes body worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage, and 911 calls/audio. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims. Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.
kalb.com
Two years later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021. Bowie-Pinkston’s parents are still searching for answers...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo Crenshaw, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I...
New Year, New Chief: Leblanc talks plans to curb crime
Graig "Twin" Leblanc, new police chief in Opelousas, spoke with KATC's Taylor Toole about his "100 day plan" to curb crime in the city. Details below.
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
kalb.com
Cenla doctor speak on Damar Hamlin's injury
LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November. Louisiana State Police released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.
kalb.com
Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
kalb.com
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Pineville is investigating its first homicide of the new year. Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Patrol Officer recognized for years of service upon retirement
Congratulations to Luther Lee on his retirement from the Natchitoches Police Department. Luther served as the Downtown Historic District patrol officer for the past several years. Thank you for your service to the City of Natchitoches. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
kalb.com
Sun Shots Fired Alexandria
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Updated:...
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
Comments / 1