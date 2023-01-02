ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Brown County JFS START Program recognized by Governor DeWine for National Certification

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QitIV_0k13GR4O00
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the country’s first certified START program.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the country’s first certified START program. Ohio START is an affiliate of the national START model that helps parents achieve recovery, improve parental capacity, and keep children in the home when it is safe and possible.

“We brought Ohio START to southern Ohio in 2017 when I was Attorney General,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Since then, many agencies have worked together to keep kids in their homes, prevent child abuse, and get parents treatment so they can be the parents their children need.”

Led by a county children services agency, the START program engages substance use and mental health treatment providers, the judicial system, and other family-serving entities to promote collaboration and systems-level change.

“Last year, nearly 3,400 Ohio children were removed from their home due at least in part to parental substance abuse,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder said. “Research has shown that mothers who participate in START achieve sobriety at nearly twice the rate of mothers treated without START and that children in families served by START were half as likely to be placed in children services custody.”

“Ohio START plays a vital role in stabilizing families harmed by parental drug use so that both children and parents can recover and find healing and hope,” added Lori Criss, Director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS). “We applaud our partners in Brown County for leading the nation in becoming the first local entity to earn national certification.”

Brown County JFS Director Sheri Tabor credited her staff, local collaboration, and support from PCSAO with achieving the milestone.

“Ohio START launched in southern Ohio in 2017 through the leadership of then-Attorney General, now-Governor Mike DeWine,” she said. “Evidence-based programs can often be too costly and burdensome for small rural counties like Brown to implement, but because of our staff, local collaboration, and the fact that this model is led by children services and benefits from the expertise of those with lived experience, we have seen success.”

Children and Family Futures provides the START model nationwide and notes Brown County’s achievement is significant because full application of the model; engaging substance use and mental health treatment providers; the judicial system; other relevant agencies; and a parent mentor, leads to positive outcomes for the families served.

Comments / 0

Related
police1.com

'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'

OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
OHIO STATE
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
OHIO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms

You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
HAMILTON, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief

For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing

Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

New Ohio Holiday Honors U.S. President & Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant

Ohio will have a new state holiday honoring U.S. President and Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant, who was born in Clermont County. The state legislature approved the holiday in December and Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill on Monday, January 2nd. State Representative Adam Bird, who co-introduced the bill,...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Motorists Reminded About Ohio’s Move Over Law

The Ohio Department of Transportation used the start of a new year to remind motorists about Ohio’s Move Over law. Drivers are required to move over and slow down for all roadside workers. Last year, workers, equipment or vehicles were hit a total of 135 times. You can learn...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

608
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy