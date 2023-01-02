ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, OH

Patricia Louise Fithen, 62

Ripley Bee
 2 days ago
Patricia Louise Fithen, 62, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was retired from the Union Township Public Library in Ripley, where she worked as a children’s librarian for thirty-five years. Mrs. Fithen was born May 22, 1960 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late William F. and Frances Grace (Parker) Goldsberry. She was also preceded in death by a sister – Mary M. McKinzie and a nephew – Daniel Fithen.

Mrs. Fithen is survived by her loving husband of forty-three years – Larry Fithen; a son – Dominik Cropper; three sisters – Martha Fithen (Danny) of Ripley, Ohio, Sara Goldsberry (Walt Orlowsky) of Ripley, Ohio and Susan Cropper of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – William F. Goldsberry, Sr. of Browns Mills, New Jersey and a nephew – Christopher Cropper of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Union Township Public Library 27 Main Street Ripley, OH. 45167, St. Michael School 300 Market Street Ripley, OH. 45167 or The Brown Co. Humane Society 100 Veterans Blvd. Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

