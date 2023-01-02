ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jack Thomas Mincey, infant

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 2 days ago

Jack Thomas Mincey, infant son of Adam and Karissa (Hamblen) Mincey passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born December 30, 2022.

In addition to his parents, Jack is survived by his big sister – Maya Mincey; grandparents – Michael and Tracee Mincey of Cincinnati, Ohio and Bobby and Jennifer (Stewart) Hamblen of Georgetown, Ohio; great grandparents – Jim and Adele Mincey of Bethel, Ohio, Donna Hansel of Florida and Bob and Donna Hamblen of Hamersville, Ohio and two uncles – Chris Mincey and wife Jessica of Amelia, Ohio and Ryan Hamblen of Columbus, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or at www.rmhcincinnati.org

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onekindesign.com

Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home

Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ripley Bee

Delmar Eversole, 83

Delmar Eversole, 83, of Ripley, Ohio, laid down his working tools and passed away peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022. He is survived
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

608
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy