PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor said the alleged quadruple slayer “never slept” — and looked too weak to kill. The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Post Sunday that Kohberger usually kept to himself but could always be heard at odd hours. “He’s normally a very late night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” she said “I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did. “It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night.” She and her husband were in...

PULLMAN, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO