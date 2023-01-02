ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 47

Italia
3d ago

they were looking for that car well before the crashed one which was ruled out. This Narang guy now says something about the car when the police were begging anyone who knows anyone who drives one to please report. He could have called in tip anonymously. Same with others at his complex. How disappointing.

Reply
28
Melissa
3d ago

These "friends" are coming out of the woodwork. I doubt a fraction really even knew him

Reply(3)
24
Lovethe USA
1d ago

Hope law enforcement goes through where and who he’s been with in the past, who knows maybe he’s been killing all along and no one knew it!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger stalked Idaho victims before murders, wore gloves in grocery store weeks afterward: report

The criminology student accused of slaying four University of Idaho students had stalked his alleged victims before the November murders and wore gloves in a supermarket weeks afterwards, according to a new report. Cellphone data shows that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was often in the same location as the three sorority sisters and one of their boyfriends before he allegedly slashed them to death as they apparently slept at an off campus house, a source close to one of the case’s investigators told The Daily Mail. Kohberger also seemed to be careful about not leaving fingerprints in public even as he fled to...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger ‘never slept’: neighbor

PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor said the alleged quadruple slayer “never slept” — and looked too weak to kill. The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Post Sunday that Kohberger usually kept to himself but could always be heard at odd hours. “He’s normally a very late night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” she said “I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did.  “It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night.” She and her husband were in...
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger ‘seemed preoccupied’ after Idaho murders: former student

A former student of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger said the teaching assistant seemed “preoccupied” and started grading leniently following the murders of the four University of Idaho students. “Definitely around then, he started grading everybody just 100s. Pretty much if you turned something in, you were getting high marks,” Washington State University student Hayden Stinchfield told CNN’s Erin Burnett Monday night. “He stopped leaving notes. He seemed preoccupied,” the student added. “The couple times that he did come after, or around that time period, he had a little more facial hair, stubble, less well-kept. He was a little quieter.” Kohberger, who was...
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect

(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger flashes icy, penetrative stare as he arrives at court

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger flashed an icy, penetrative stare at photographers as he arrived to court Tuesday, handcuffed and wearing a red prison jumpsuit for his first appearance since he was charged over the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger, 28, appeared at court in Monroe County, Pa., as a formality before he is flown to Idaho after waiving his right to an extradition hearing. He is being represented by Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar in the region’s Court of Common Pleas. The alleged killer was arrested by authorities in a raid early Friday at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., after...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work

A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

Bryan Kohberger Makes Pit Stop During Plane Flight to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger is flying private to Idaho right now to face murder charges -- and it seems like the teeny-tiny plane he's on needed a break mid-flight... ditto for the suspect himself. TMZ has obtained photos of Kohberger being led in and out of Flightstar Wednesday -- a fixed-base operator...
IDAHO STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1087M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy