Moscow, ID

Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
newsnationnow.com

‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect

(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
The Independent

White Hyundai Elantra found at scene of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger’s arrest

A white Hyundai Elantra was seized from the Pennsylvania property where Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody, according to police.Idaho police announced earlier this month that they were searching for the same make and model of vehicle that they believed was in the area when four students were stabbed to death.Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested the 28-year-old suspect in the Scranton area in the early hours of Friday morning and found the Hyundai at the scene.Moscow police chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday press conference in Idaho that the Hyundai Elantra had been...
