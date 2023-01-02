A white Hyundai Elantra was seized from the Pennsylvania property where Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody, according to police.Idaho police announced earlier this month that they were searching for the same make and model of vehicle that they believed was in the area when four students were stabbed to death.Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested the 28-year-old suspect in the Scranton area in the early hours of Friday morning and found the Hyundai at the scene.Moscow police chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday press conference in Idaho that the Hyundai Elantra had been...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO