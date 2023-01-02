Read full article on original website
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceCorrie WritingMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Everything Bryan Kohberger Has Said About Idaho Murders
In a statement on January 1, Kohberger's public defender said that his client "is eager to be exonerated."
Bryan Kohberger's Teacher, Who Taught Him About Serial Killers, Speaks Out
Kohberger studied under Katherine Ramsland, a renowned forensic psychologist and expert on serial killers at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.
Idaho Killer May Have Been Indoors When Victims Came Home—Criminologist
Criminologist Casey Jordan said individuals who commit these crimes don't want surprises so the killer may have been in the house when the victims arrived.
newsnationnow.com
‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect
(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
Renowned cold-case expert claims 'inexperienced' Idaho police made a 'major misstep'
Private investigator Sheila Wysocki tells DailyMail.com that Moscow, Idaho, police made a 'major misstep' in the case of four murdered students.
White Hyundai Elantra found at scene of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger’s arrest
A white Hyundai Elantra was seized from the Pennsylvania property where Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody, according to police.Idaho police announced earlier this month that they were searching for the same make and model of vehicle that they believed was in the area when four students were stabbed to death.Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested the 28-year-old suspect in the Scranton area in the early hours of Friday morning and found the Hyundai at the scene.Moscow police chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday press conference in Idaho that the Hyundai Elantra had been...
Bryan Kohberger Was 'Mean,' Wanted to Be Seen as Dominant: Childhood Friend
The suspect in the killing of four University of Idaho students was described by others as very stressed but also as a good neighbor.
Bryan Kohberger's Dad Drove With Son Out of Idaho in White Hyundai—Lawyer
Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in a rental home on November 13.
Bryan Kohberger Updates: Chilling New Details Released in Idaho Student Murders
Details surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students in November were released today as suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in an Idaho courtroom.
The Idaho killings suspect is 'shocked' at his arrest and 'eager to be exonerated'
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, will likely arrive back in Idaho within days, and his lawyer has recommended psychological testing.
No other arrests likely in Idaho murders, chief says: 'We believe we have our guy'
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A 28-year-old graduate student arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students is believed to be the only suspect in the high-profile case, authorities said. "We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders," Moscow Police...
Suspect in Idaho college killings got pulled over twice during a cross-country road trip before being arrested, lawyer says
Police twice stopped Bryan Kohberger on a drive home to Pennsylvania prior to his arrest on suspicion of killing four Idaho students, his lawyer said.
Idaho murders: Suspect was identified through DNA using genealogy databases, police say
Police identified Bryan Christopher Kohberger as the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November through DNA using public genealogy databases, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Local police and the FBI tracked him to Pennsylvania through his vehicle. The FBI surveilled the house in the Pocono...
