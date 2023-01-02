Read full article on original website
North West transforms into dad Kanye on TikTok using special effects makeup
You’re “Bound 2” admire this TikTok transformation. North West dressed up as her dad, Kanye West, on social media Friday — and looked like the mirror image of the controversial rapper. The 9-year-old put her special effects makeup skills to use for the clip — which was soundtracked by West’s “Bound 2” — adding a goatee, bushy eyebrows, strong hairline and even fine lines to her face. North wore a black Chrome Hearts hoodie and knit beanie to complete the look, while Kim, 42, sported mirrored shield-style sunglasses, slicked-back hair and a snug bodysuit. “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it,” Kim...
